Excited, I borrowed a copy of the book and gave it a "Washingtonread." That means looking yourself up in the index. It's best tofind a copy you can peruse in private. You can do your Washingtonread in a bookstore, but it's tricky. People can see youpathetically scanning for your name and, even more pathetically,not finding it. And OK, fair enough, why on earth would you be inthe index of a history of medieval France? Answer: for the samereason you might be in any book--i.e., no reason at all. Unless, ofcourse, you are Henry Kissinger, in which case virtually every bookpublished in the past few decades, if it contains an index at all,devotes several lines of it to references to you. The contrastbetween Kissinger and everyone else in this regard is a specialburden on those of us who share Kissinger's neighborhood inalphabetical order. At least Zbigniew Brzezinski is spared this. Butremind me to bomb Hanoi in my next life.

In the case of The Reagan Diaries, however, I'd been tipped off.And, sure enough, there I was in the index and on page 400, whichdescribes the events of Friday, March 21, 1986, a busy day forReagan. He learns that Panama will not take in the unwanteddictator of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos. He meets with ourambassador to Russia to talk about Gorbachev. Javier Perez deCuellar, secretary-general of the United Nations, drops by in theafternoon, and Billy Graham comes over for dinner. Reagan finisheswriting his speech for the annual Gridiron dinner. He has aninterview with New York Times reporters. And at midday: "hadoff-the-record lunch with Meg Greenfield, David Brinkley, andeditor of New Republic (Michael Kinsley)."

Picture the scene. David Brinkley, the famously sardonic NBC, thenABC, news anchor--no relation to Doug the Historian--says somethingsardonic. Meg Greenfield, the editor of The Washington Post'seditorial page, laughs her throaty cigarette laugh in appreciation.The president, uncomprehending but amiably eager to share in thefun, offers a hearty ho-ho. And me? And me? Well, here is theproblem: This whole thing never happened. Or, if it did happen, Iwas not there. Or, if I was there, it had slipped my mind. I had nomemory of having lunch with President Reagan in the White House oranywhere else. And it's not the kind of thing you forget, is it? Ormaybe it is. Is Alzheimer's contagious?

Was it possible that Reagan remembered having lunch with me, but Ididn't remember having lunch with him? A friend of mine has a storyabout how Bill Clinton, shortly after being elected president ofthe United States, came up to him at a large social gathering andsaid, "You don't remember me, but--" they had met once, two decadesearlier. And my friend realized that it was true: They had met, andhe hadn't remembered. But Clinton is famous for this sort of thing,and he wasn't president when my friend met him the first time. Bycontrast, phenomenal feats of memory were never Reagan's forte.

Phenomenal feats of making stuff up and convincing himself that theywere true, on the other hand, were a bit of a Reagan specialty. Heliberated the death camps, to name but one example. But surelyPresident Reagan had better things to make up than having lunchwith me. And, anyway, who am I to question the president of theUnited States? Even one who is deceased. In fact, everyone at thisalleged lunch is now deceased, except me. So I can basically makeup any story I wish. And my story is that, on March 21, 1986, I hadlunch with the president and two far more distinguished journaliststhan myself. With Reagan to back me up, who is going to challengeme? (And, for that matter, who is going to question him?)