GREENSBORO, N.C.--It’s 9 a.m., and Kay Hagan, her morning jog already a distant memory, breezes into a breakfast at the Democratic Women of North Carolina’s annual convention. Dressed in a sharp brown suit and pumps, the Democratic Senate candidate glad-hands quickly, finds her way to the stage, and, after a few introductory remarks from her fans, launches into her stump speech: increasing access to health care, improving education, adding new green energy jobs. About ten minutes later, and with the crowd sufficiently worked over, she steps away from the microphone and turns to the women sitting next to her. “I gotta go campaign!” she announces. Moments later, she’s gone--back in motion. “I sure could use a cup of coffee,” she tells her staff as she hurries out of the Marriott ballroom.

Once in the lobby, however, Hagan halts her swift move to the door when word comes that her opponent, Republican incumbent Elizabeth Dole, is in the building. Hagan eyes the stairs leading to the room Dole has just entered. She does a quick mental calculation: Is there time to stage a chance meeting? No, she decides; she has to hustle to her next appearance. Besides, Hagan says later during a ride in the back of her family’s van, which has been converted into a campaign-mobile with a few stickers, she’d rather meet Dole in a formal debate than in passing. “We’ve accepted three debates with Dole, and at least ten other [possible hosts] have been calling us,” says Hagan, a five-term state senator. Dole has yet to agree to any debates. “We finally told them, ‘When you talk to Dole, let us know and we’ll be there.’”

This kind of scrappiness has served Hagan well, and she’s now poised to pull off one of the biggest upsets of 2008. Three months ago, she was down double-digits in the polls, and analysts were sure that Dole, one of the most well-known senators in the country, would sweep to victory. Today, Hagan is up two points in one poll and five in another. Her rise has forced the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which Dole chaired in 2006, to spend more in North Carolina than in any other state this cycle.

By most accounts, Dole’s first term has been a disappointment. When she ran in 2002, she was a political celebrity, with a presidential bid and a stint in 1996 as a would-be First Lady behind her. But she “has spent her first term largely as a back-bencher,” according to a recent profile in the Raleigh News & Observer. In 2006, as head of the NRSC, Dole watched as the Democratic committee outraised her and the GOP lost six seats. “Nobody is saying she did a great job,” political analyst Stuart Rothenberg told The New York Times. “You would have to be in a coma not to realize that a $30 million fund-raising advantage for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is astounding.” Dole has also faced criticism for poor constituent services and voting consistently with President Bush. Roll Call recently ranked her the 93rd most powerful senator.