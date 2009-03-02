Coalition of the Unwilling

As Israeli politicians enter the last rounds of negotiations over forming a new government, the most likely result is a right-wing, ultra-Orthodox coalition that a majority of Israelis, including the man forming it, doesn't want. And the government most Israelis do want--a national unity coalition of Likud, Kadima, and Labor that would deal with the threat of a nuclear Iran and its proxies along the Israeli border--is likely to be prevented by petty politics.

Though opponents of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu revile him as an opportunist, he has actually been acting in the national interest over the past few weeks, desperately wooing Kadima and offering it the cabinet’s top posts, including defense and foreign affairs. And though Kadima leader Tzipi Livni insists she represents a new style of altruistic politics, she has placed her own interests ahead of the nation’s.

Livni claims she has rejected Netanyahu’s overtures because he won’t commit to a two-state solution. But she knows that that disagreement is theoretical, because there is no chance anytime soon of creating a viable Palestinian state: As long as Hamas dominates Palestinian politics, it will impose a veto on any agreement. Nor has Livni managed to negotiate an agreement with Fatah. Livni, after all, served as foreign minister in the outgoing Kadima-Labor government of Ehud Olmert, which had three years to deliver peace with the Palestinians. In fact, Olmert tried to deliver two peace agreements--with the Syrians as well as the Palestinians. Instead, he became the first prime minister to fight two wars in one term--and not because he didn’t try to bring peace.

The real reason for Livni’s rejection of a unity government is that she is hoping a right-wing coalition will fail, opening the way for yet another round of elections. That is a realistic scenario: Netanyahu’s coalition is likely to be a constant battlefield over religious issues between the ultra-Orthodox Shas party and Avigdor Lieberman’s secular Yisrael Beitenu party. (Lieberman’s agenda won’t be imposing a loyalty test on Arab Israelis, as most Western observers have focused on, but rather promoting the secular interests of his Russian voters.)