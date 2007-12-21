After the litany of awkward antiwar polemics foisted on filmgoers in the fall (In the Valley of Elah, The Kingdom, Rendition, Lions for Lambs, Redacted), it seemed fair to ask what it would take for Hollywood to make a good movie about war and politics. The answer provided by writer Aaron Sorkin and director Mike Nichols is simplicity itself: Leave out most of the war and all the politics.

Charlie Wilson’s War won’t have any effect on the course of world affairs--and it’s sensible enough to recognize this. The backdrop of the movie may be the fall of the Soviet Union and the rise of fanatical Islam, but the foreground is filled with attractive stars trading sharp, Sorkinized dialogue. “Why is Congress saying one thing and doing nothing?” a character asks Texas Representative Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks) in the early going. “Well,” he begins, before pausing thoughtfully, “tradition, mostly.”

Based on George Crile’s stranger-than-fiction account of the CIA’s largest-ever covert operation, the film follows the 1980s evolution of Wilson from amiable, boozy philanderer to amiable, boozy philanderer with a purpose--specifically, providing support to the Afghan mujahideen trying to expel the Soviet invasion. He was inspired in this cause in part by Houston socialite-cum-freedom-fighter Joanne Herring (Julia Roberts) and aided by CIA case officer Gust Avrakotos (Philip Seymour Hoffman). Pre-Wilson, the annual covert ops budget for Afghanistan was $5 million; by the time he was done, it was $1 billion.