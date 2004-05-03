SINCE THE 1960S, WHEN Michael McClure imagined Billy the Kid humping Jean Harlow in The Beard and Barbara Garson had Lyndon Johnson whacking Jack Kennedy in MacBird, it has grown obvious that actual people, often still among us, have become the grist of American playwriting. In one recent week alone, a musical opened by Michael John LaChiusa called First Lady Suite, featuring Eleanor Roosevelt, Jackie Kennedy, and Mamie Eisenhower, along with a semi-fictional comedy by A.R. Gurney called Mrs. Farnsworth, about a Vassar woman who may or may not have been impregnated by George W. Bush (who may or may not have paid for the abortion). To be sure, the fictions of the theater have traditionally been confounded with facts, and its characters often resemble living people: Shakespeare's Titania was probably a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, and his Jacques may have been a satirical swipe at "morose" Ben Jonson.

In the past, these portraits were usually disguised. But in recent years the representation of famous people on the stage has become open and pandemic, as if the theater were laboring to establish its own "reality TV." (In the interest of full disclosure, I am the author of a play about the Lee Strasberg family and Marilyn Monroe.) What is going on here? One theory is that our politicians and celebrities are to Americans what the Olympian gods were to the Greeks--subjects not just for juicy gossip but for dramatic myth-making. (Zeus's escapades with mortal women are paralleled by Ben Affleck's dalliances in Matt and Ben, another reality play.) But I think a lot of this fact/fiction playwriting grows out of a metatheatrical tradition that is initially indebted to Pirandello. Particularly in his celebrated theater trilogy, Pirandello was the first to shatter the thin glass between illusion and reality, which is to say between stage characters and real characters, not to mention between actors and audiences. Six Characters in Search of an Author pits half-written characters against the actors whom they want to play their parts. Each in His Own Way dramatizes a scandal based on people actually sitting in the audience who indignantly rise from their seats to stop the action. And Tonight We Improvise shows actors ad-libbing a story under the supervision of a self-regarding director, who meddles so much in their process that they throw him out of the theater.

In Well, Lisa Kron proves herself a direct lineal descendant of Pirandello. Abandoning her customary one-woman-monologue technique, Kron appears in a black pantsuit on the stage of the Public Theater with five other actors and a bunch of notes, "improvising" scenes from her life as a child and young woman in Lansing, Michigan. Kron's monologues have always been deeply autobiographical. In 2.5 Minute Ride, she juxtaposed an automobile trip she took as a child in the United States with an adult journey to Europe to explore her father's death-camp experiences. Here she focuses mostly on herself and her mother, "a fantastically energetic woman trapped in a totally exhausted body," who believes in two things, allergies and racial integration.

Kron's declared purpose is to examine issues of "health and illness as an individual and in a community." A series of episodes dramatize her experience of being tested in an experimental allergy unit, her guilt about living in a largely white neighborhood, her torment at the hands of a particularly obnoxious black girl, her mother's heroic efforts to integrate the community. Though the personal and social parallels can get somewhat forced, and Kron's voyage of self-discovery sometimes enters a sea of self-regard, the work has some highly amusing moments, particularly the interchanges between Lisa and the actress playing her mother (Jayne Houdshell in a recliner), who is surprised to find herself on a stage being watched by an audience. "You're not writing a play about me, are you?" she asks, protesting that her complicated life story is being reduced to a two-minute montage.