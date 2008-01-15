How, then, to measure the results? The UNH poll didn’t publish a measure of household income, but it did include education, which Kohut himself cited as a measure of which group might hold an unfavorable view of blacks. I would contend it is a much better measure of social outlook than household income, because it is less correlated with age and marital status and would not group, say, laborers with elementary school teachers. On the basis of this measure, The UNH survey shows that the greatest increase in Clinton’s vote was in more rather than less educated voters--which contradicts Kohut’s thesis.

But let’s step aside a minute and assume that the Gallup Poll does have something to tell us. Looking at it with fresh eyes what would one notice? Not changes in the vote among income groups, but the shift in the candidates’ support among women. The Gallup Poll shows Obama with 36 percent of the female vote, Clinton with 34 percent, and John Edwards with a whopping 22 percent. The exit polls show Clinton with 46 percent, Obama with 34 percent, and Edwards with 15 percent. What is striking is that while Clinton gains 12 percent, Obama loses only two and Edwards loses seven percent.

So what the Gallup Poll may tell us is that many women voters, offended by Edwards’ and perhaps also Obama’s (“you’re likeable enough”) behavior in the Saturday evening debate and by Edwards’ reaction to Clinton’s tearing up, abandoned them for Clinton. Edwards’ loss of votes among female voters would not have registered on the Gallup Poll, most of which was based on surveys during Friday and Saturday. So if you are looking at the Gallup Poll, the obvious conclusion would be that what shifted was women’s support for Edwards.

I am not pressing that as a final conclusion, but I am pointing out that if Kohut had wanted to take the Gallup Poll as his model pre-election poll, he had a much better hypothesis for what happened staring him in the face. He might have also considered the vote among the young and old. There is an equally dramatic shift from Gallup to the exit polls in the over-50 vote from both Obama and Edwards to Clinton. This reflects, I suspect, older women and probably not older women with an unfavorable view of blacks.

Putting these polls together, I would say that what happened is that on Friday and on Saturday prior to the debate among the candidates, Obama and Edwards benefited across the board, but particularly among downscale voters, from the Iowa boost. By Sunday, when the UNH and other surveys were still polling, that boost was wearing off; and in the UNH survey you could see white voters without college degrees returning to Clinton. What would happen over the next two days is a large shift--evidenced in a comparison of the UNH survey with exit polls, of college-educated women away from Edwards and to lesser extent Obama into Clinton’s column. I think that is what happened in New Hampshire. And the reason it didn’t show up in pre-election polls had nothing to do with the Bradley effect.