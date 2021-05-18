McNamara's Salvation Army

The McNamara scheme, which apparently doesn't need a congressional appropriation this year to become operative, is an old idea, one already thrown out by Congress. The STEP program (Specialized Training and Enlistment Program), which Congress rejected last year, was to train and rehabilitate 15,000 substandard army volunteers at a special camp at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. That plan was opposed, Senator Richard Russell (D., Ga.) said, because it smacked too much of "social and economic reform that should be handled by other agencies."

Programs already exist outside of the Defense Department to help youths who flunk their physical and mental tests. The health referral program of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare tells medical rejects what's wrong with them, and sends them to a doctor. The National Committee on Children and Youth, an outgrowth of a 1960 White House Conference, is under contract to the Labor Department to provide job training to boys in the Baltimore-Washington area who tried without success to get into the service. Since 1964, NCCY has offered classes to volunteers who can't pass the army's enlistment screening test. About 85 percent of them learn enough to get into the service, into more advanced job training, or to return to school. The NCCY is now training employment service people from Rochester, Chicago, St. Louis, Los Angeles and San Antonio, so they can start their own programs. The Labor Department sends men to 50 preinduction centers on examination days to discuss various government programs with those who fail draft tests. In this way unemployed youths, many of them school dropouts, are channeled into such programs as the Job Corps.

Sargent Shriver, the Director of the Office of Economic Opportunity, is scared that the McNamara proposals will be seen as eliminating the need for the Job Corps. "Two years ago," he said, "the 'experts' scoffed when we said exactly what the Secretary of Defense says today. But now that such a distinguished leader of our military effort endorses our position so eloquently, I am sure that public opinion will change. In fact, I predict that all the conservatives, in and out of Congress, who have attacked Job Corps centers when managed by American industrial corporations, educational institutions, private foundations, and the government itself, will suddenly approve of a similar program run by the military authorities. These conservatives will also cry out that the Job Corps is no longer needed now, because the army can do a better job with the same youngsters." He went on to say that, in fact, overlaps in "clientele" for his Job Corps and McNamara's war corps would be few. McNamara will be getting the 1-Y's--young men who are marginally unfit and normally considered qualified for military service only in a declared war or national emergency. The Job Corps, on the other hand, gets the more hard core 4-F's, who will be untouched by McNamara's salvage.

The Job Corps, nevertheless, has served to prepare many young men for military service. Shriver says that 30 percent of all enrollees enter the military "even though the vast majority were totally ineligible before." And the Job Corps has the advantage that it is completely voluntary: "Those who join volunteer freely. They succeed because they want to succeed. Such motivation does not come with compulsory training."