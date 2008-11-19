Surgical Prep

One reason the specter of 1994 looms so large is the memory of all the trouble Clinton had trying to make his health care proposal pay for itself--a challenge that Obama and his allies must also overcome. But what those who fear reform forget is the key role the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) played in that drama--and the fact that it's not likely to play the same role this time.

CBO is Washington's official scorekeeper for legislation. Using economic models, CBO predicts the cost or savings that any new proposal will generate. Congress then uses those figures as the baseline for debate. In 1994, CBO was run by an economist named Robert Reischauer. Although smart and well-respected, Reischauer had little faith in claims that the Clinton plan could generate savings--and little patience for working out better alternatives. "[Reischauer] was like your law professor," says one staffer. "You gave him your homework and sat there biting your nails, waiting for the grade to come back."

Today, CBO is under the management of Peter Orszag, an economist whose obsession with health care is the stuff of wonkish legend. Convinced that skyrocketing medical expenses will eventually drag down the country's living standards, he's called for comprehensive reform and consulted with lawmakers as they try to craft workable packages. He's no pushover. But, when Wyden submitted his bill earlier this year, CBO concluded that the proposal would eventually pay for itself--a pretty clear signal that Orszag won't be reprising Reischauer's role if he gets the chance to weigh in on comprehensive reform this year.

CBO isn't the only player in the debate likely to be more constructive than it was in 1994. Groups like the National Federation of Independent Businesses, which played a key role in undermining the Clinton initiative, have been talking up reform this time around, introducing their own schemes and approaching lawmakers with an open mind. (Representatives of another lobbying group recently told me, "If we're not at the table, we'll be on the menu.") Perhaps more significant, during this year's campaign they didn't spend heavily to defeat pro-reform Democrats. In fact, health care industry groups gave more money to Democrats this cycle than to Republicans--a sign that, for now, they want to exert influence from the inside.

To be sure, industry's influence is a mixed blessing at best; drug-makers and insurers could very easily undermine reform from within. But, to do that, they'll have to fight reform's allies, who are off to a conspicuously early start. During the Clintoncare fight, labor and other would-be allies didn't engage until very late in the game, after the measure's defeat was all but certain. (Labor had spent most of 1993 fighting Clinton over the North American Free Trade Agreement.) This time, the allies didn't even wait for the election. Over the past year, both the Service Employees International Union and Health Care for America Now, a newly formed advocacy group, have been running campaigns that, together, will pour tens of millions of dollars into advertising, education, and grassroots organizing. These groups aren't fighting for just any old form of universal coverage. They're after something similar to what Democrats have in mind. Reinforcing these efforts are campaigns by such groups as the American Medical Association, aarp, and American Cancer Society. These campaigns have raised the visibility of health care while endorsing the principle of universal coverage, if not any specific variety of it.

But it's more than new money these groups are bringing to the table. It's also a new attitude. It's easy to forget now, but in the run-up to the Clinton fight most of Washington--indeed, most of the United States--thought health care reform was inevitable. Pro-reform interest groups approached the debate in the same way, focusing relentlessly on their narrow interests. This time around, nobody takes reform for granted. "Groups are coming in with less of an attitude that it's our way or no way," says one staffer who's been present for some of the discussions. "What we're getting from these stakeholders is, we want something to happen, we know you won't do it just the way we recommend, but we want to be positive and we to be there with you."

Not coincidentally, the same attitude seems to be prevailing among members of Congress. In 1994, reformers were fervent but seemed unable to agree on what reform should be. A sizable block wanted to create a single-payer, government- run system; another group favored a system based on private insurance, like the Clintons were proposing; a third group didn't even want to pursue universal coverage. This time around, many traditional single-payer proponents have indicated they could get behind a proposal like Obama's because it would at least offer people the option of a government-run plan and, perhaps, evolve into a single-payer system someday. Meanwhile, the bill attracting centrist interest, Wyden's, is far more ambitious than its 1994 counterparts. Among other things, it would cover virtually everybody right away, something even Obama's own proposal wouldn't accomplish.

It's easy to see how the emerging consensus could break down as the congressional Democrats settle on details. Asking businesses to contribute more money toward the cost of their workers' insurance or changing the regulations that allow large employers to set benefits however they choose would antagonize many industry groups. Reducing the tax subsidy for generous insurance plans would alienate some unions. Creating a public plan would be a deal-breaker for insurers, who think it could drive them out of business. Subjecting new treatments to strict tests for cost-effectiveness would rankle drug and device makers. And so on. Including most or all of these provisions in reform could stir up opposition or disappoint supporters, producing a dynamic similar to the one that ultimately undid the Clinton plan.

But that's no reason for Obama to think small. More expansive bills give sponsors more opportunities to trade component pieces as part of the negotiation process. (Rahm Emanuel, the shrewd House member who may become Obama's chief of staff, has been known to make this very argument.) Bigger proposals also tend to generate more enthusiasm, an essential prerequisite for passage. As one veteran health care strategist notes, "With incremental measures, nobody cares enough to push it, and it's easier to kill things people don't want."

Obama and his allies also need to realize that delaying action on health care is a gamble of its own. People tend to forget that Clinton didn't talk about health care that much during his first presidential campaign. He didn't even sketch out his vision for reform until less than two months before Election Day (and even then it was vague). Obama, by contrast, laid out his reform proposal more than 17 months ago, when the Democratic primary campaign was just getting started. As a result, he's talked about health care a great deal--and in explicit terms. He's vowed to deliver universal coverage, or something approximating it, by the end of his first term. And, in recent weeks, he's indicated very clearly that health care was among his top three priorities. If he fails to deliver on that promise, voters will notice--and judge him harshly for it.

The good news is that all the talk about health care has put Obama in a perfect position to push it. He can legitimately claim his election is a mandate for that change. No, health care reform didn't work in 1994. That doesn't mean it can't work this time around.

This article originally ran in the November 19, 2008 issue of the magazine.