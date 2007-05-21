The XX Factor

EDWARDS IS hardly the only man figuring out how to cope with America’s first female presidential front-runner ever. For as long as there have been women candidates, there have been rules about how to run against them—what to say, what to avoid saying, which stereotypes to use to undermine their credibility. The strategies themselves are banal: Don’t be a bully. Do raise doubts about a lady’s leadership ability. Don’t come across as patronizing. Do paint her as soft on issues like crime or national security. To be sure, such stereotyping requires an increasingly light touch. (It was just 23 years ago that the host of “Meet the Press” had the cojones to ask Geraldine Ferraro—a former New York prosecutor, mind you—“Are you strong enough to push the button?”) But even the stalest cliches (tough men are leaders; tough women are bitches) and prejudices (pretty women aren’t smart) can still resonate on a gut level. Kenneth Baer, a former campaign adviser to Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm, recalls how the Democrat’s blonde beauty was an implicit negative in her 2002 race. Meanwhile, in his 2002 gubernatorial bid against Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Republican Bob Ehrlich once serenaded a crowd with the pop hit “Livin' La Vida Loca”; when he got to the line, “She’ll make you take your clothes off and go dancing in the rain,” he paused dramatically to ask: “We’re not talking about Townsend, are we?” (Stay classy, Bob.) Even against an opponent as famously tough as Hillary Clinton, certain rules still apply. In his 2000 Senate run against the former first lady, Republican Rick Lazio invaded her personal space during a televised debate, brandishing a pledge to renounce soft money. Viewers found the gesture menacing, and—wham!—just like that, Lazio proved himself a bully.

That said, everyone agrees that the junior senator from New York is not your “typical” female candidate, and a strong strain of Hillary Exceptionalism exists among operatives in both parties. Some classify Clinton sui generis simply by dint of her fame, history, and polarizing persona. “In a way, Hillary Clinton almost transcends gender,” says Democratic media guru Anita Dunn. GOP pollster Frank Luntz notes that Clinton lacks many of the usual pros and cons of female candidates. “She doesn’t have to prove she’s tough enough or smart enough,” he contends. On the flip side, “She does not have a sense of warmth,” and she lacks “the family advantage”—i.e., charming tales about soccer carpools and PTA potlucks. Bottom line, says Luntz: “Put gender aside. Just treat her like you would any other candidate.”

Certainly, Clinton is no Segolene Royal, the socialist defeated in this month’s French presidential election, who spent much of the race emphasizing her femininity and pleading with women to back her as a way to “put an end to centuries of injustice.” But, even as Team Clinton stresses its candidate’s experience, political chops, and toughness (not traditionally “feminine” selling points), it also can’t resist running that make history! banner across the top of the campaign’s website. And Luntz himself admits that Clinton’s status as a role model for younger women is likely to be reflected at the ballot box. “We’ll have the highest turnout among younger women that we’ve seen in a long, long time because of her,” he predicts. Even Hillary Exceptionalism, it seems, must allow for certain demographic realities.

No one seems more aware of this than John Edwards. While most of Hillary’s opponents are downplaying the gender issue (at least for now), the Edwards people are laboring to neutralize it. And who can blame them? The Republican contenders can arguably ignore gender politics until after the primaries, but their Democratic counterparts must spend the next year or so fighting over a voter pool far more liberal, female, and Clinton-friendly than the nation as a whole. And, unlike fellow Democratic hopeful Barack Obama, Edwards doesn’t have his own historic counternarrative to fall back on. He's the one top-tier Dem with too much testosterone and too little melanin to be any sort of barrier-breaker.

SO FURIOUS strategizing must compensate for the vagaries of nature. Earlier this year, there was the campaign’s bungled hiring of two feminist bloggers—whose past anti-religion postings made them prime targets for scalp-hunting conservatives and ultimately rendered them too hot for the campaign—a nod not simply to the left but to younger women in particular. More successfully, the Edwardses wooed and won Michelman, who, in January, signed on as a senior adviser. Beyond the buzz value of Edwards’s snagging one of feminism's biggest names—in the wake of Michelman’s announcement, the chattering class was atwitter about her implicit rejection of Hillary—Michelman's proEdwards spiel is exceedingly shrewd. Far from dismissing the specialness of a female front-runner, Michelman embraces it. “It is an extraordinarily historical moment,” she marvels, and especially gratifying for a veteran gender warrior like herself. But ... “After full consideration of this historic field of candidates,” she concluded that it is in fact John Edwards who “will appeal to the broadest array of concerns, hopes, aspirations, and needs of women.” Take that, Hil.