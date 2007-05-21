The XX Factor

No matter: Michelman repeatedly assures me that she and Edwards have no intention of scaling back their push to educate voters about why, “if they care about the experiences of women and the conditions of their lives—if they care about women—they'll vote for John Edwards.” The mission is “too important to be put aside,” says Michelman. And, thanks to a certain New York senator’s presence in the race, the battle for the hearts, minds, and votes of America’s women has never been trickier.

In a typical cycle, John Edwards might expect to enjoy an edge with the ladies: He has the boyish good looks, the easy charm, the popular and outspoken wife (rendered simultaneously more sympathetic and more impressive by her battle with cancer), and the focus on gal-friendly issues like health care and the environment. It’s little wonder that, when he was John Kerry’s 2004 running mate, the campaign liked to send him out to appear on the daytime talk shows that target women. But 2008 is no ordinary race, and Hillary Clinton’s team has not been shy about hawking its “Let's Make History!” story line, firing up the fairer sex with visions of shattered glass ceilings and the long-deferred dreams of little girls.

EDWARDS IS hardly the only man figuring out how to cope with America’s first female presidential front-runner ever. For as long as there have been women candidates, there have been rules about how to run against them—what to say, what to avoid saying, which stereotypes to use to undermine their credibility. The strategies themselves are banal: Don’t be a bully. Do raise doubts about a lady’s leadership ability. Don’t come across as patronizing. Do paint her as soft on issues like crime or national security. To be sure, such stereotyping requires an increasingly light touch. (It was just 23 years ago that the host of “Meet the Press” had the cojones to ask Geraldine Ferraro—a former New York prosecutor, mind you—“Are you strong enough to push the button?”) But even the stalest cliches (tough men are leaders; tough women are bitches) and prejudices (pretty women aren’t smart) can still resonate on a gut level. Kenneth Baer, a former campaign adviser to Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm, recalls how the Democrat’s blonde beauty was an implicit negative in her 2002 race. Meanwhile, in his 2002 gubernatorial bid against Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Republican Bob Ehrlich once serenaded a crowd with the pop hit “Livin' La Vida Loca”; when he got to the line, “She’ll make you take your clothes off and go dancing in the rain,” he paused dramatically to ask: “We’re not talking about Townsend, are we?” (Stay classy, Bob.) Even against an opponent as famously tough as Hillary Clinton, certain rules still apply. In his 2000 Senate run against the former first lady, Republican Rick Lazio invaded her personal space during a televised debate, brandishing a pledge to renounce soft money. Viewers found the gesture menacing, and—wham!—just like that, Lazio proved himself a bully.