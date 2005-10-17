When Comedy Central announced last spring that Stephen Colbert, one of "The Daily Show"'s most gleefully pompous faux-correspondents, would launch a 30-minute program of his own, enthusiasm was almost irrepressible. Over the next six months, The New York Times ran three articles anticipating the arrival of "The Colbert Report." David Remnick briefly chronicled preparations for the new show in The New Yorker's "Talk of the Town" section. Comedy Central ran relentless promos for last night's debut. The show's concept, as Jon Stewart explained, was simple: "'In the way 'The Daily Show' is kind of a goof on the structure of news, this is more of a goof on the cult of personality-type shows."

Colbert's gift for parody was certainly on display last night. "I don't trust books--they're all facts and no heart," Colbert asserted during a talking-points segment called "The Word." In true Bill O'Reilly fashion, the phrase "Head Bad, Heart Good" immediately appeared on the screen beside a bullet point. Colbert also introduced the "Threat Down," a top-five list of frightening news stories: "Like any good newsman, I believe if you're not scared, I'm not doing my job." And later, he challenged his guest, NBC anchor Stone Phillips, to a newscopy reading contest of escalating absurdity. "We invited Mother Theresa to respond to these charges," Phillips gravely intoned. "Thankfully, alert gauchos were able to save the llama before it was swept into the blades of the turbines," Colbert one-upped him.

But, despite those high points, "The Colbert Report" dragged through long laughless parts. Why? For two reasons: First, the people Colbert is ridiculing are already widely viewed as cartoonish; and second, he has chosen parody, rather than mockery, as the vehicle for making his point.

Neither problem plagues "The Daily Show," or its previous spinoff, a mock textbook titled, America: A Citizen's Guide to Democracy Inaction. An evening news broadcast shares with a civics book a seeming immunity to silliness. When they are infected, their usual solemnity is brought into high relief (e.g., in America, a photo of Supreme Court justices--naked). Funny in this mode is seriousness betrayed. Unfortunately for Colbert, Joe Scarborough and his ilk are not very serious in the first place. That may explain why "The Colbert Report," at least last night, was not very funny.