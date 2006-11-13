A few weeks ago, the Republican Party faced a choice. It was not between victory and defeat in this fall's midterm elections. That choice had already been made, half a world away in Iraq, where the daily carnage of a failed war had stripped the GOP of its national security bona fides, leaving it politically naked. It was a choice between losing with dignity and losing in disgrace. And now, with the midterms just days away, the choice has been made.

I'm not talking about the small lies: the National Republican Congressional Committee ad that attacks a New York Democrat for calling an "adult fantasy" line (he misdialed the number for the state Department of Criminal Justice Services) or the Wisconsin Republican who said his opponent voted to spend tax money paying teenage girls to watch porn (he voted not to interfere in the National Institutes of Health's peer review process for academic studies). Sure, these attacks aren't edifying. But they're nothing new. George W. Bush never promised that his brand of Republicanism wouldn't be nasty. What he did promise, from virtually the moment he entered the national stage, was that it wouldn't be bigoted. In2000, he told Latino advocacy group the National Council of La Razathat Republicans were considered "anti-newcomer." And, to overcome that perception, he actually stripped language from the GOP's platform demanding that English be made America's official language. He opposed denying public services to illegal immigrants and warned that "we will tolerate no bashing of Mexico or immigrants." His aides even set an informal quota for the percentage of Latinos in his administration.

When it came to blacks, Bush was just as repentant. In 2000, he addressed the naacp's national convention, something the previous two Republican presidential nominees had refused to do. In 2005,Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Ken Mehlman bluntly apologized to blacks for a "Southern Strategy" in which Republicans exploited racism to win white votes. And, to the Bush administration's great credit, when Trent Lott endorsed StromThurmond's segregationist 1948 presidential campaign, the White House didn't defend him; they threw him overboard.

Even on gays, the early Bush was-- by GOP standards--welcoming. He met with gay Republicans during the 2000 campaign and, soon after taking office, appointed an openly gay man as his director of national aids policy.