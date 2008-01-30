The 40-year old Mungiu, whom
I spoke to during the New York Film Festival last fall, sees his film as less about abortion than “about friendship and what you
would do for someone else.” Even though it is nothing if not a “women’s
picture,” he downplayed any feminist message. “Abortion is not a male or female
issue,” he said. Nonetheless, he couldn’t deny the film’s political
ramifications.
Born in Lasi, the former Moldavian capital, Mungiu lived
under the ban for the first 21 years of his life. Before setting to work on the
screenplay, he interviewed abortionists (“to make sure I wasn’t talking
nonsense”) as well as friends and crew members. To bring the actors closer to
the era, he brought in a group of women who had performed or undergone the illegal
act. “These women are still very cynical,” he said. “They didn’t show any moral
judgment. They talked clinically, like doctors.”
There was speculation, because the film is set in Mungiu’s
home town, that a creepy abortionist, played by Vlad Ivanov, was based on a
real person. On its release in Romania
last summer the press identified several supposed real-life models. But,
according to Mungiu, the figure is a composite. “When we began to shoot the
film, we discovered that everybody on the set had a story like this,” he said.
“One of the fellows behind the camera told us about his wife who had an
abortion on her kitchen table.”
After the Romanian screening, women approached him and
related one horrifying story after another. There was the fiancee who became
pregnant and was promptly dumped by her husband-to-be before the wedding. “It
was inconceivable to have a child out of wedlock then, as difficult as having
an abortion,” he said. She was lucky to find someone in a tiny village who
agreed to do it. “He took her to the basement and showed her two large jars,
one of water and the other of acid. He said that it the procedure went well,
the fetus would go in the water. If it didn’t, he would put her in the acid and
no one would ever know what had happened to her.”
Money and class determined access to abortions under
Communism as well as elsewhere. A Bulgarian visa was highly coveted because it
allowed access to the procedure. Romanians scammed birth control pills from Hungary or USSR. But in the final days of the
regime, as the restrictions against abortion intensified, government officials
would go into factories and subject female workers to gynecological exams in
order to register which women were pregnant. “To make sure they didn’t leave.”