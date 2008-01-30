The 40-year old Mungiu, whom I spoke to during the New York Film Festival last fall, sees his film as less about abortion than “about friendship and what you would do for someone else.” Even though it is nothing if not a “women’s picture,” he downplayed any feminist message. “Abortion is not a male or female issue,” he said. Nonetheless, he couldn’t deny the film’s political ramifications.

Born in Lasi, the former Moldavian capital, Mungiu lived under the ban for the first 21 years of his life. Before setting to work on the screenplay, he interviewed abortionists (“to make sure I wasn’t talking nonsense”) as well as friends and crew members. To bring the actors closer to the era, he brought in a group of women who had performed or undergone the illegal act. “These women are still very cynical,” he said. “They didn’t show any moral judgment. They talked clinically, like doctors.”

There was speculation, because the film is set in Mungiu’s home town, that a creepy abortionist, played by Vlad Ivanov, was based on a real person. On its release in Romania last summer the press identified several supposed real-life models. But, according to Mungiu, the figure is a composite. “When we began to shoot the film, we discovered that everybody on the set had a story like this,” he said. “One of the fellows behind the camera told us about his wife who had an abortion on her kitchen table.”

After the Romanian screening, women approached him and related one horrifying story after another. There was the fiancee who became pregnant and was promptly dumped by her husband-to-be before the wedding. “It was inconceivable to have a child out of wedlock then, as difficult as having an abortion,” he said. She was lucky to find someone in a tiny village who agreed to do it. “He took her to the basement and showed her two large jars, one of water and the other of acid. He said that it the procedure went well, the fetus would go in the water. If it didn’t, he would put her in the acid and no one would ever know what had happened to her.”