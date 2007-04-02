As everyone knows, General Peter Pace, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recently told the Chicago Tribune that homosexual conduct is immoral and that, therefore, its practitioners should not be allowed to join the Armed Services. (He has since retracted and apologized.) "Immoral" seemed an odd phrase. In most western moral systems, immorality requires an element of harm to, or disregard for, others. The obvious examples are robbery or murder--though even sexual conduct that some call immoral supposedly degrades the moral climate of the community. That's mostly nonsense; on the rare instances when sexual conduct should be an object of moral scrutiny, it involves harming another--as (in Pace's other example) adultery does--through a hurtful breach of trust. But no one is actually harmed--and no civil liberties are trampled--by homosexuality. When pressed to describe the immorality, he said it was just what his upbringing taught him. (He's not the only one in the military who feels this way.) I take that to mean the Catholic Church in which he was raised.

Ever since the notorious "values" exit poll after the election of 2004, people have been telling each other how important religion is in American political thought (and many Democrats credit a renewed emphasis on religion with their 2006 victories). "Democrats now agree they have a problem with groups who have high levels of religious faith and observance," the political theorist Bill Galston told the audience at the Pew Forum's annual Faith Angle Conference on religion, politics and public life. The entire code of Western ethics has its origins in the Bible, people say. Or, look at how Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. used Christian morality to argue against segregation. This country was founded by Christian gentlemen, the Declaration of Independence cites the Creator, and so on.

And, if we want to incorporate the entire Judeo-Christian tradition into current policy, it is true that the Old Testament does say harsh things about sodomy. So, just as--following Biblical tradition--they don't mix milk and meat, observant Jews, for instance, should be pretty tough on gay people. But why do Christians pay the Old Testament's commandments any mind? After all they stopped keeping Kosher centuries ago, when Jesus wiped the rulebook clean except for the ethical code--e.g., the Ten Commandments. And the Judeo-Christian ethics don't say anything about sodomy. The whole apparatus of condemnation rests on three letters from Paul, decades later, in which he called homosexuality "against nature." Homosexuality thus presents the purest instance of whether a democratic republic should enforce a purely theological (rather than ethical) prohibition--one with not the slightest secular defense. It's as if Pace had said the Army would not take people who eat bacon.

There are obvious practical reasons why this is stupid: Allowing a religious dictate to exclude gays from the Armed Forces disregards real secular, civil benefits. First of all, we need all the help we can get. (Remember the story about Arabic translators who were booted on account of "don't ask, don't tell"?) And there's a moral case that you can't truly be a citizen if you're part of a class that is barred from defending the nation. (This is why I argued long ago against the exclusion of women.)