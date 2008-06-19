"I spoke to a lot of independent voters who said, 'I'm going to vote for Obama or McCain. I just can't figure it out, I just can't decide,'" said Hodes. "They'd say, 'They're both straight talkers, they both want to bring people together, they're both honest.'"

For many independents, by far the state's largest group of voters, Obama and McCain were, Hodes said, "the dual Straight Talk Express."

Yet Hodes and other Democrats say that Republicans are vastly overestimating the advantages McCain has from his past. As Ray Buckley, the Democratic state chairman points out, "The reality is that in January, McCain came in third place." Hillary Clinton received 112,000 votes in the primary, Obama just under 105,000, and McCain 88,000. Overall, many more voters chose to cast ballots in the Democratic primary than in the Republican primary. The Democratic advantage was 287,000 to 239,000.

Moreover, Republican support in the state has been crumbling. Democrats swept the state in 2006. Gov. John Lynch was re-elected in a landslide and is heavily favored this year. Hodes and Shea-Porter took the state's two U.S. House seats away from Republican incumbents. Democrats won both houses of the state Legislature for the first time since 1874.

Shea-Porter shocked even her own party with her victory over Rep. Jeb Bradley, and polls suggest that she faces a tough contest this year. But she says she's confident of her chances and Obama's because discontent in the state is, if anything, stronger than it was in 2006. "The mood is somber, very worried, and people are very frustrated," she says.

Fergus Cullen, the Republican state chairman, is remarkably candid about his party's wounded image, which is why he so values McCain's reputation for independence. Cullen noted that during a visit to New Hampshire last week, McCain "didn't use the word 'Republican' once. That's OK with me. I consider that good politics in this environment."

"If the Democrats succeed in framing this election as Bush's third term or as a referendum on the Republican Party, my party is in big trouble," Cullen explained. "You remember the scene in the first 'Star Wars' when Princess Leia says to Obi-Wan Kenobi, 'You're my only hope'? That's how I feel about John McCain."

By E.J. Dionne