With the end of summer, students return to college campuses where the winds of small scandal buffet them, while over everything wafts, like the smell of decaying autumn leaves, rumor of the Bush administration's plans to set progress benchmarks on American university students, hoping to use standardized tests to ensure universities spend more "time on task." Politicians unwilling to pay for education are nevertheless campaigning to prescribe its course. "It's only just begun," prophesies Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings, on behalf of an administration with a gift for turning misfortune into calamity. The whole package amounts to a dismal present for the American research university, which made its Congressional debut a hundred and fifty years ago this fall, and still has about the same mission, the same critics, and the same problems it did then.

Late in 1857, Representative Justin Morrill (R-VT) brought a bill to the House, allocating public lands to each state for the establishment of a college to teach, among other things, agricultural and mechanical arts. Morrill wanted to give ordinary American access to higher education, arguing that in a global marketplace, Americans needed to maximize their productivity. "We owe it to ourselves not to become a weak competitor in the most important field where we are to meet the world as rivals."

The solution, Morrill argued, was greater investment in human capital. Citing Adam Smith, Morrill noted "that national wealth is greatly increased or diminished by the more or less skill, dexterity, and judgment, with which labor is generally supplied. As legislators, we can have no subject before us of higher intrinsic importance." Congressional Republicans supported Morrill's bill, but Democrats generally opposed it, fearing an alien intrusion into the "domestic affairs of the States." Their most important domestic affair was of course the maintenance of slavery, which they feared would wilt under the application of increased education, rather as Karl Rove remarked about modern Republicanism. Throwing up slippery-slope protests--"[i]f the policy is embarked in, what shall be its limits?"--they tried to block the bill.

Nevertheless, Morrill's bill passed Congress chiefly on Republican support, with a few Democrats defecting from their party line. But states' rights won: President James Buchanan vetoed the bill, demanding that Congress quit prescribing improvement. Not until Abraham Lincoln's election and rebel secession did the Morrill colleges get back on track, and with the bill re-proposed and re-passed, the president signed it into law in 1862.