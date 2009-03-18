The waiter had been staring for some time before he finally approached the table where Brent Mendenhall was eating a late-evening meal in London. The waiter apologized, but he had to ask: You're not by any chance...

The usual conclusion to that question is: "... George W. Bush?" Mendenhall is a dead ringer for the forty-third president, right down to the what-me-worry lines on his forehead. But, in this instance, the Indian-born waiter recognized Mendenhall for who he actually is: the man who played a comic-relief W. in the Bollywood action film Mission Istanbul. He might also have recognized him as a comic-relief W. in Uwe Boll's Postal, or as, um, a comic-relief W. in "The George Lopez Show." In fact, Mendenhall's crazy-quilt Internet Movie Database page reveals a filmography that consists entirely of roles in which he plays the president, and that doesn't include his appearances as W. in numerous TV commercials and at innumerable corporate events. Over the last eight years, it's been a good business for him: Successful full-time impersonators earn in the low six figures and get to see the world while working almost exclusively on weekends. The question for Mendenhall and the handful of others who make their primary living impersonating, imitating, or otherwise entertaining as the departed president is whether they'll continue to get work with Bush out of office.

Will Ferrell, who just opened a one-man show on Broadway in which he revives the slyly stupid (or stupidly sly) Bush he made famous on "Saturday Night Live, " will be fine. For members of the smaller, stranger presidential look-alike industry, though, things are more uncertain. Impersonators don't get corporate board sinecures or automatic inclusion on prospective lists of future baseball commissioners when their terms end. This leaves Mendenhall et al in the same quandary as many working Americans: worried about how their skills will translate in years ahead, wondering if they have a place in the current economy, and ... well, concerns about future roles in Japanese commercials are probably specific to the performers in question.

There's a distinction to be drawn between Bush impersonators--whose acts are based on physical resemblance and who perform exclusively as their "character"--and comic impressionists, who imitate the president as part of larger, more diverse acts. Mendenhall is squarely in the former camp and credits his experience in the corporate world--he was a project manager in the construction business for 29 years--as a better preparation for the impersonator's gambit than his limited community theater credits. "He never did get the voice down, and I think it has probably cost him some money," says filmmaker Chad Friedrichs, who worked with Mendenhall on First Impersonator, a 2008 documentary about the ups and downs of the look-alike business. "But he's good. He does the--you know Bush's shoulder thing, how he moves them when he laughs? Brent does that really well; it always gets good laughs."