To understand why, you have to ask whether there is actually an original sin here--whether anything contained in the divorce papers is really so objectionable. And the answer is no. What is scandalous about the fact that three or four times Ryan cajoled his wife into going to racy clubs? They were married; maybe he thought this would inject spark into their sex life. Or maybe he had a fantasy about public sex and wanted to try it with the woman he loved. That is weird, but is it really so terrible? Is it even morally wrong in any serious way?

As the inimitable Dan Savage, author of the sex column "Savage Love," has pointed out time and again, lovers will always have different conceptions of what is sexually exciting and what is sexually strange. An admirable partner is one who, in Savage's words, is "good, giving, and game"--someone who is open-minded, but knows when to give a hard no and respects and recognizes the same from the other. Even if these allegations are true, Ryan was at worst guilty of being a bit of a bully, and that's condemnable. But what American politician isn't a bit of a bully? It's certainly not front-page news.

The logic of Chicago pundits in condemning Ryan has been circular. They condemn him for saying there was nothing "embarrassing" in his divorce file; he was lying, they say, because there is something embarrassing. But the only reason there is something embarrassing is because the papers say it's embarrassing, slapping headlines like "SEX FILES" on the front page in an enormous font. Ryan tried to keep this stuff under wraps using a variety of lame tactics because he no doubt knew the media would have a field day when the sex club revelations came out, despite the fact that there is nothing egregiously objectionable about them. There can't be a meta-sin without a sin; the only reason there's a sin in this case is because journalists are incapable of writing about sex and politicians in any kind of considered or nuanced way--that is, incapable of distinguishing between a sex scandal in which someone did something wrong and a sex scandal in which someone did nothing wrong.

For comparison's sake, consider two recent sex scandals. Bill Clinton cheated on his wife with an intern. Cheating on one's partner is a terrible thing to do to someone you love. It's a bad moral failing, though one that a significant percentage of adults have indulged; and becoming sexually involved with a young intern is also an abuse of power. Bad? Yes. Worthy of condemnation, and political censure? Sure. But it wasn't the original sin that led to a multi-million-dollar investigation, hundreds of thousands of column inches, and an impeachment; it was the meta-sin of lying about the affair. So this was a case where an original sin existed, but where the meta-sin took on a life of its own and became much bigger than the original sin really warranted.

Then there was the governor of California. The Los Angeles Times, you'll remember, broke a story a few days before the recall election that Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly had a pattern of groping and fondling women against their will. Here there was an entirely different universe of related issues and serious violations. A consensual affair with an intern is sleazy and deceitful, but it's not illegal, whereas sexually fondling people against their will is. More than illegal though, fondling and grabbing people violates the bedrock principle of modern secular ethics: You don't do things to people against their will. (It's for this reason that the Paula Jones accusations were far more serious than the Lewinsky affair, the media's excess interest in the latter notwithstanding.) But in the waning days of the election, it was somehow impossible to make this kind of distinction. Republicans threw the Democrats' rhetoric in defense of Clinton--that sexual peccadilloes were not a matter of political import--back in their collective face, and the governor got off by gamely conceding that "where there's smoke, there's fire." By coming clean, Schwarzenegger foreclosed the possibility of a meta-sin, and so, despite the fact that the original sin was both real and serious, he was immediately forgiven. In this case, the absence of a meta-sin minimized what properly deserved to be a much bigger scandal.