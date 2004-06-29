Then there was the governor of California. The Los Angeles Times, you'll remember, broke a story a few days before the recall election that Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly had a pattern of groping and fondling women against their will. Here there was an entirely different universe of related issues and serious violations. A consensual affair with an intern is sleazy and deceitful, but it's not illegal, whereas sexually fondling people against their will is. More than illegal though, fondling and grabbing people violates the bedrock principle of modern secular ethics: You don't do things to people against their will. (It's for this reason that the Paula Jones accusations were far more serious than the Lewinsky affair, the media's excess interest in the latter notwithstanding.) But in the waning days of the election, it was somehow impossible to make this kind of distinction. Republicans threw the Democrats' rhetoric in defense of Clinton--that sexual peccadilloes were not a matter of political import--back in their collective face, and the governor got off by gamely conceding that "where there's smoke, there's fire." By coming clean, Schwarzenegger foreclosed the possibility of a meta-sin, and so, despite the fact that the original sin was both real and serious, he was immediately forgiven. In this case, the absence of a meta-sin minimized what properly deserved to be a much bigger scandal.

Now consider the scandal that directly preceded the Ryan fiasco--the case of Blair Hull, a Democratic candidate for the same Illinois Senate seat whose own sealed divorce files rightfully became a campaign issue in February during the primaries. During Hull's divorce, the self-financed millionaire's ex-wife had obtained a civil order of protection against him, generally issued to women who fear abuse from their partners. Since the order of protection was public record, reporters and primary opponents pressed Hull to release his sealed divorce files, and after some initial resistance, he did. They were disturbing to say the least. In the files, Hull is accused of calling his ex-wife a "fucking cunt," threatening her, and punching her in the shins. Hull was toast, and he deserved to be. For once, the media didn't let the relative severity of the meta-sin obscure the relative severity of the original one.

The problem, though, is that the Illinois media is making no distinction between the release of Ryan's file and the release of Hull's, even though the allegations contained in both aren't even in the same ballpark. The result is that a violent, abusive outburst against a spouse is presented in the same light as a few surprise visits to kinky night clubs. Why? The media was able to evaluate the actual merits of Hull's actions because--unlike the Clinton, Schwarzenegger, or Ryan scandals--the scandal wasn't about sex. It was about abuse and that was a much easier thing for the media to judge. But once the topic changes to sex, writers and pundits become unsure whether to proceed. Is it a story? Is it something worth condemning, or even judging? So they take their cues from the absence or presence of a meta-sex-scandal. In the case of Ryan, that meta-scandal is filling the vacuum created by the absence of a real one.