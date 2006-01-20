What Murdoch wants directly from Clinton isn't entirely clear, though Ted Kennedy taught him a lesson in angering U.S. senators in 1988, when Kennedy's ban on cross-ownership of media forced him to sell the Post. (He repurchased it, with the support of a placated Kennedy, five years later.) But Clinton isn't just any junior senator: News Corp has sprawling regulatory interests, and every corporate chief could use a favor from a woman who just might be the next president of the United States.

For her part, Clinton hasn't been to Hayman Island yet, but she did lunch with Murdoch--a man who did as much as anyone to drive the sex scandal that almost undid her husband--at his company's Midtown tower, according to one person who was at the meeting. "Senator Clinton respects [Murdoch] and thinks he is smart and effective," Reines said last summer. Personal diplomacy, however, is the true calling of the senator's husband, who has done everything from touring the Post's newsroom to recording a birthday tribute to Fox News chief Roger Ailes. He also recruited Murdoch as one of the small handful of business executives participating in his "Global Initiative," a sui generis foreign policy conference in New York in September. Seated in a set of low white armchairs, the former president interviewed Murdoch, along with Sony's Sir Howard Stringer and Time Warner's Richard Parsons, about the future of global media. After the panel ended (late, of course), Clinton and Murdoch chatted in a corner, one's hand on the other's arm, while admirers, including a largely ignored Brad Pitt, tried to get close to the two men.

For all these reasons--Clinton's hawkishness, her courtship of the paper, and her and her husband's courtship of its proprietor--the Post is no longer Clinton's enemy. The shift has reshaped New York politics and made it exponentially more difficult for a challenger to unseat Clinton later this year. "If a statewide Republican candidate doesn't have the New York Post beating the hell out of Hillary every day, it's going to be hard to find another outlet where you're going to see a wedge for really sharp-edged and vitriolic attacks pushing in," says Republican media consultant Rick Wilson, who is best known for producing a controversial ad attacking Vietnam veteran and Georgia Senator Max Cleland in 2002.

And so the Republican establishment's choice to challenge Clinton, the flashy Westchester County district attorney, Jeanine Pirro, lost her best platform before the race even began. Things have come so far this election cycle that, as veterans of Clinton's 2000 staff watch in astonishment, the Post's favorite target emerged not as Clinton but as the "bumbling" Pirro, who abandoned her Senate attempt on December 21.

There is little evidence, however, that the tabloid's altered view of Clinton has been adopted by its more conservative readers. While the Post is accustomed to shrugging off high-minded censure from the left, its Clinton cheerleading has brought "a lot of criticism" from a different quarter, as McManus, the editorial page editor, acknowledges. "There's people out there who think she's, if not the devil incarnate, certainly the spawn of the devil," he says. "We do something that surprises them, and we're going to hear about it."

That the Post is being attacked for its Hillary coverage from the right is testament to the evolution of Clinton's political skills. Before she ran for Senate, she wasn't known for placating her critics. "This is a battle," she declared during that famous 1998 "Today" show interview when she coined the "vast right-wing conspiracy." But her courtship of the Post indicates that the senator has mastered some of the political skills her husband was apparently born with. She has steeled herself to build a relationship with a newspaper that tried to defeat her in 2000. She has even allowed the paper to dictate elements of her agenda, as at Ground Zero. And she and her husband have personally wooed a man whom many of her allies hate with the kind of passion that the right used to reserve for Hillary.

That said, Clinton has hardly co-opted the tendentious tabloid, which still runs columns by Clinton apostate Dick Morris. As she edges away from her support for Bush's war, she has taken some serious, though mostly respectful, fire from the Post's editorial page. But those who wonder whether she can tack as adroitly on the national scene as her husband did in his own quest for the White House should know: She has been practicing such triangulation here in her adopted home state. And, in the process, she has turned a killer tabloid into an ordinary hometown paper.

Ben Smith is a political reporter for New York's Daily News.

By Ben Smith