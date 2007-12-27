Shashi
Tharoor, the Indian author and former
candidate for the post of United Nations Secretary-General, has given his
most recent collection of clichés a hybrid cliché of a title: The Elephant,
the Tiger, and the Cell Phone. The elephant and the tiger are the most
stereotyped symbols of
In
a way, this seems to be the cell phone’s own fault, for the athletic rapidity
with which it has bounded across Indian class barriers, geographies, and
urban-rural divides, becoming an easy stand-in for India’s economic
development. Really, though, it is a better symbol of the chronic bad
journalism about
Wire
copy is often the foremost culprit in resorting to pithy generalities. In wire
service reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party is always introduced as “the Hindu
nationalist party,” even though that is like referring to the Republicans as
“the Christian right-wing party” or the Democrats as “the godless left-wing
party.” I am no supporter of the religious aspects of the BJP’s political
agenda, but this is also the party that cracked the Indian economy wide open.
In
a similar vein, Reuters often sums up Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the incumbent
Congress party, as “
Disturbingly,
even writers who ought to know better, such as Tharoor, and publications that
ought to know better, such as The New
York Times, seem to have poor immunity against this affliction. In a
September 2007 essay in the Times,
titled “Mumbai’s
Moment,” Alex Kuczynski offers the entirely unoriginal observation that
“[t]his is a city of almost unimaginable contradiction,” something that will be
apparent even to a first-time tourist with a one-hour layover at Mumbai’s
international airport.
Ms.
Kuczynski hangs for the most part with the city’s party-set but decides, one
afternoon, to visit Dharavi, a slum so publicized as
This
refusal by journalists to look beyond the immediate and the superficial comes
at the cost of accuracy, nuance, and depth. Accuracy: Bollywood isn’t the
world’s biggest film industry; the Indian film industry, as a whole, is.
Nuance: Indian cinema is not just the razzle-dazzle of Bollywood, but also the
socially conscious films of Kerala, the grand lineage of Bengali films, the
experimental films of
Or
take sport, and an atrocious
piece that appeared in the Times
after
At
a time when
An
example, and an excellent counterpoint to Kuczynski’s piece, is an article
on Dharavi by Dan McDougall that ran in The Observer in early 2007.
McDougall holds a tight focus on a specific subject, quotes people with
discernible expertise rather than glib talking heads, and refuses to
generalize. He is attentive to nuance: Dharavi is a slum, but it also provides
a million people with a viable, often profitable, source of livelihood. The
result is an article that is coherent and fresh for both Indian and non-Indian
readers. Later in the year, McDougall exposed
the use of child labor in Indian sweatshops that made clothes for the Gap, a
story that had eluded the media even in
Tharoor
has been using, in various forms, a particularly smug witticism about
By Samanth Subramanian