Disturbingly, even writers who ought to know better, such as Tharoor, and publications that ought to know better, such as The New York Times, seem to have poor immunity against this affliction. In a September 2007 essay in the Times, titled “Mumbai’s Moment,” Alex Kuczynski offers the entirely unoriginal observation that “[t]his is a city of almost unimaginable contradiction,” something that will be apparent even to a first-time tourist with a one-hour layover at Mumbai’s international airport.

Ms. Kuczynski hangs for the most part with the city’s party-set but decides, one afternoon, to visit Dharavi, a slum so publicized as Asia ’s largest that operators actually run tours into it for Western tourists. She emerges from Mumbai with stale news of “ferocious poverty,” of the smell of the great unwashed, of the press of people on the streets, of the rich living cheek-by-jowl with the poor. But Mumbai is more layered and interesting than that; even minimal probing by Ms. Kuczynski would have revealed Dharavi to be a hive of manufacturing activity, with an estimated 15,000 single-room factories and an annual output of $1.47 billion.

This refusal by journalists to look beyond the immediate and the superficial comes at the cost of accuracy, nuance, and depth. Accuracy: Bollywood isn’t the world’s biggest film industry; the Indian film industry, as a whole, is. Nuance: Indian cinema is not just the razzle-dazzle of Bollywood, but also the socially conscious films of Kerala, the grand lineage of Bengali films, the experimental films of New Delhi and Tamil Nadu, and even the rustic art of Bhojpuri films. Depth: There is far, far more to Indian cultural life--art, dance, music, literature, and theatre in both rural and urban India --than the pretty movies and festivals that monopolize the attention of journalists.

Or take sport, and an atrocious piece that appeared in the Times after India recently won an international cricket tournament. Accuracy: Calling the player S Sreesanth a batsman is the equivalent of calling Roger Clemens a hitter. Nuance: The high-voltage, three-hour format of this particular tournament was merely a compression of the decades-old one-day cricket game, and not the tectonic shift from the five-day version it was made out to be. Depth: The cricket-crazy India of the clichés is also one where domestic games are now often played in stadiums so empty that the sound of bat on ball echoes loudly from the stands.