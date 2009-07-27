The SE&Ds of Change

China's efforts to address global warming, one of the Obama administration's priorities in its relationship with Beijing, fall somewhere in between these two extremes. At home, China has reduced energy usage and invested substantially in renewables. But, to date, Beijing has played a spoiler role in international climate talks. Its rulers, many of them engineers, believe the science of global warming and appreciate the harm that China will suffer if temperatures continue to rise. At the same time, because the West "started it," because its own population remains relatively poor, and because the regime has staked its longevity on an economy fueled by industrialization, Beijing wants the developed world to pay the lion's share for carbon reductions even though the future of the planet as we know it is at stake and China is the world's largest emitter of carbon.

We are in uncharted territory here. Never has a new major power come of age in so interdependent a world. China's growth has in no small part been a function of this new connectivity, but Beijing also chafes at a world order built largely to American specifications, which is where the S&ED has an increasingly important role to play. In fact, the "&" in S&ED is new. The "Strategic Economic Dialogue" in the Bush administration was run by the Treasury Department alone. The insertion of the ampersand signals a policy shift whereby these two big powers will focus--together--on strategic issues of global importance. Human rights groups were distressed when Secretary Clinton said during her first trip to China that she wouldn't let our differences on human rights get in the way of progress on other issues. But it's not that we won't talk about human rights--we will. It is that the Obama administration understands that it can't wait for China's help on urgent transnational threats: the economic crisis, the climate, pandemics, and nuclear proliferation.

Admittedly, bilateral forums are limited in what they can do. There is no "G2" because there is no global challenge on which China and the United States are the only key players. Moreover, Washington will often need others to help convince Beijing to take a responsible path. But under President Bush, the SED was instrumental in China's decision to let the value of its currency rise, to an agreement on the safety of pharmaceuticals between the Food and Drug Administration and its Chinese counterpart, and to the establishment of a long-term framework for energy cooperation. Now, the Obama administration hopes to get much more specific about clean energy projects, to coordinate next steps on North Korea, and to ease Beijing's fears about U.S. inflation while encouraging it to move toward a growth model based less on exports and more on domestic consumption.

The foremost challenge is convincing Beijing to do more for the global common good--to encourage a China that grows more responsible as it grows more confident. For that, we will need many, many hours of face time. As Americans themselves know from the Bush years, big powers are always tempted to tell the world to shove it.

Nina Hachigian is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and co-author of The Next American Century: How the U.S. Can Thrive As Other Powers Rise. She blogs at worldfocus.org/pivotalpower.