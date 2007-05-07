Correspondence

Author, A History of the English-Speaking peoples since 1900

Johann Hari responds:

Andrew Roberts's letter is extraordinarily helpful, since itdemonstrates precisely the defects I was describing in my article.Allow me to deal with just a few. First: Roberts seems not torealize that the Springbok Club--a group he toasted as "the heir toprevious imperial achievements" on the anniversary of Rhodesia'sUnilateral Declaration of Independence--is a white supremacistorganization. Perhaps he should have noticed the flag of apartheidSouth Africa, which was flown at the meeting he addressed. Perhapshe should have looked at the organization's founding statements,which call for "the reestablishment of civilised European rulethroughout the African continent." The fact that Roberts apparentlydid not sense any racism at an explicitly, aggressively racistmeeting under a whitesupremacist flag to mark the anniversary of awhite-supremacist declaration reinforces my point, rather thanrebutting it. Second: It seems that it is Roberts, not I, who hasnot read his book. If he turns to pages 151-153, he will find apassage arguing that, after the Amritsar massacre--of unarmedcivilians--"it was not necessary for another shot to be firedthroughout the entire region." He then claims that, if GeneralReginald Dyer had not massacred the civilians at Amritsar, "manymore than 379 people would have lost their lives." Then hedescribes Indians as grateful to Dyer for the massacre andcomplains that Dyer was in a terrible bind where massacringcivilians and not massacring civilians would have been equallyproblematic: "[M]oderation was taken advantage of as weakness whileseverity was denounced as murder." Isn't it a defense of killingcivilians to claim that the Amritsar massacre was "necessary" andsuccessful in saving lives? Third: Roberts can only use NobelPrize-winning economist Amartya Sen to defend himself bymisparaphrasing him. Sen said that India, as a democratic republic,had not suffered any famines since the British left. Roberts triesto wriggle out of this by claiming Sen was talking about the entireIndian subcontinent, so he can drag in a famine in a differentcountry: Bangladesh. Fourth: On the Boer concentration camps, turnto page 31 of Roberts's most recent book. Roberts dismisses the"war crime" against the Boers in scare quotes and refers to theabuse that killed more than 35,000 people as "the supposedill-treatment of the women and children in camps there." He claimsthe victims died because they were too stupid to take medicine. Inreality, they had been burned out of their homes by a primeminister who said they should be forced as far from where theylived as possible because "the further the Boer families are takenfrom their homes the more they will feel it." Fifth: Both at hislunch with President Bush and in a speech to the HeritageFoundation, Roberts said internment worked "in Ireland," withoutspecifying a period of Irish history. His audience cannot beexpected to hear subclauses that were not voiced out loud. Isuspect this is a retrospective narrowing of Roberts's words aftersome of them were shown to be absurd.

Finally: Roberts can only defend himself from the charge that he ismocked by "almost all serious historians" by deliberatelymisquoting it. He prefers to change my words to a strawman claimthat he is "mocked by all serious historians," a charge I did notmake. Of course there are a few historians located on the farright--or those prepared to reward it periodically in order toappear balanced--who choose to laud Roberts. If this is Roberts'sway with quotations and sources, it is no wonder his histories areso radically divergent from the truth.

