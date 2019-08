History tells the story

again and again. Horses buck.

A chariot runs wild, reins ripped

from the son's grasp. Missiles fall.

Below, seeds blow through armored bellies.

A rainbow floats south in the tarry ooze.

The mangled armies clash in the dust.

Villages collapse into sinkholes.

Families lie under debris.

The son says a prayer,

rampaging over charred roads.

By Jeff Friedman