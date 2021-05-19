Benjamin Banneker: Unschooled Wizard

In the news. On March 12, 1791, the Georgetown Weekly Ledger announced the arrival of Ellicott and L'Enfant, accompanied by "Benjamin Banneker, an Ethiopian . . . surveyor and astronomer." A Negro scientist was news, and Banneker was acutely sensitive to his position. He was aware that not only he but the whole colored race in America was on trial, and he felt that he must be more circumspect and modest than fever. As it turned out, he was treated with great consideration. People stared at the medium-sized black surveyor who wore a broadbrimmed beaver hat and talked like a gentleman, but they soon got accustomed to him. His own colleagues, the commissioners and surveyor, treated him with marked respect and courtesy. They invited him to eat at the same table with them, but he firmly declined. They compromised by eating in the same room, at different tables. Everybody agreed with Jefferson's description of him as a "very worthy and respectable member of society"--a comment which, in an age when gentlemen ruled, was no small compliment. Banneker did sit in on conferences with his colleagues and joined them in potations, but not liberally. "I feared to trust myself even with wine," he later told some of his friends-- smilingly, "lest it should steal away the little sense I have."

Though self-effacing and tactful, Banneker felt deeply the humiliations suffered by Negroes. In the intervals of his leisure in Georgetown he had, at the instigation of Ellicott, composed an almanac for the year 1792 and sent a copy of it to Thomas Jefferson, known friend of science and of liberty. Accompanying the almanac was a letter which reveals the stored-up bitterness in Banneker's soul. To the author of the Declaration of Independence who had written that all men are created equal, the Negro scientist wrote bitterly:

We are a race of beings who have long laboured under the abuse and censure of the world. . . . We have long been considered rather as brutish than human, and scarcely capable of mental endowments. Sir, I hope . . . that you are a man far less inflexible in sentiments of this nature than many others, that you are measurably friendly and well disposed toward us. . . . Now, Sir . . . I apprehend that your sentiments are concurrent with mine, which are that our universal Father hath given being to us all. . . . But, Sir, how pitiable it is to reflect that, although you were so fully convinced of the benevolence of the Father of mankind . . . that you should at the same time counteract His mercies in detaining by fraud and violence so numerous a part of my brethren under groaning captivity and cruel oppression.

The letter must have made Jefferson the slave-owner squirm, but Jefferson the democrat was impressed. He sent the almanac to his friend Condorcet, the secretary of the Academy of Sciences in Paris, to prove that color was no bar to brains ("I am happy to inform you that we have now in the United States a Negro . . . who is a very respectable mathematician"), and to Banneker he wrote a letter in which he repeated his conviction that Negroes were not inherently inferior beings.

"Nobody," the Secretary of State insisted, "wishes more than I do to see such proofs as you exhibit, that nature has given to our black brethren, talents equal to those of the other colors of men, and that the appearance of a want of them is owing merely to the degraded condition of their existence, both in Africa and America. I can add with truth, that nobody wishes more ardently to see a good system commenced for raising the condition both I of their body and mind to what it ought to be." The letter was signed, "With great esteem. Sir, your most obedient humble servant."