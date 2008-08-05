The Fall Of Bosnia

VIENNA--As I look at "The Kiss," Austrian painter Gustav Klimt's delicate masterpiece, in one of Vienna's Belvedere palaces, my head fills with the memories of my two trips to war-torn Bosnia in the 1990s. The papers recently have been full of coverage about the capture of Radovan Karadzic, the former president of Bosnia's breakaway Serbs. He is believed to have spent part of the last year hiding in Vienna--the city from where Bosnia was governed until the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Empire at the end of World War I.

How could the same Bosnia and Herzegovina that began the 20th century as almost a model of multi-confessional, pluralist coexistence become a byword for tribal brutality at the end of it? If we are to make the 21st century something better than the last one, then the lessons of the Bosnian war--including the capture of Karadzic and his extradition to The Hague--should serve as our reminder.

Although nationalism is an extended form of tribalism, its worst exponents are often a country's more cultivated people. That Karadzic was an average psychiatrist and a mediocre poet does not detract from the fact that he was also well-read, that he had studied abroad (including a spell in the United States) and that his father had fought against Nazism and communism. He defended his conduct of the war, centered on ethnic cleansing, with elaborate sophistry. My brother, who negotiated humanitarian relief efforts with him on several occasions, was amazed by how convinced this genocidal nationalist was that he was carrying out a war of liberation.

Karadzic reminded us for the umpteenth time that, in politics, means matter more than ends. He would not have been at war with Bosnia's Muslims and Croats, he used to say, if the Bosnian government had not declared its independence from Yugoslavia in 1992. But the dozens of thousands of Bosnians killed and the hundreds of thousands forced out of their homes by his army were the negation of his arguments. Even if the sequence of events supported his logic, his methods proved that his was not a war of defense but aggression based on ethnic cleansing. One has only to read his chilling directive before the massacre of Srebrenica to see this beyond doubt.