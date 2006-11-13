And not only for the Church. In an address to the Italian Senate on May 13, 2004, then-Cardinal Ratzinger described a spiritual,cultural, and political "crisis" facing the Western world. This lecture has now been expanded and published in English as Without Roots: The West, Relativism, Christianity, Islam, and it lays out what the new Pope sees as a central task of his pontificate.Benedict believes that, although Europe retains "enduring political and economic power," it is "on the road to decline and fall."Drawing a "clear comparison between today's situation and the decline of the Roman Empire," the Pope likens contemporary Europe to Rome's final days, when it "still functioned" despite undergoing a slow-motion collapse. He even approvingly invokes philosopher Oswald Spengler's biological imagery, once favored by the European far-right, to describe a continent "internally paralyzed by a failure of its circulatory system that is endangering its life" and leading to the depletion of its "vital energy."

Given the gravity of the diagnosis, one might expect an exhaustive litany of symptoms; but Benedict lists remarkably few, all of them related in one way or another to sex, the perennial preoccupation of the Catholic Church. There is, first and foremost, the collapse of marriage and the family, brought about by "easier forms of divorce" and "cohabitation between a man and a woman without the legal form of marriage." Even worse, homosexuals have begun to demand that their unions be legally recognized, which falls"outside the moral history of humanity." By far the most troubling consequence of these developments is the staggering decline infertility rates across the continent. In Benedict's view,contemporary Europe's disregard of Christian norms on sex and the family is a sign of "Western self-hatred" that is leading the continent to the brink of self-destruction. Secularism, the Pope intends us to conclude, leads inexorably to demographic suicide.

Convinced that Europe has reached its current state because God has become a "private question" with little relevance to European public life, Benedict proposes that the continent return to"absolute values" grounded in the doctrines of the Catholic Church.He holds out hope for the reintroduction of strict Catholicism into Europe as a cure for the "illness" that plagues it. To administer the cure, the Church needs to recruit spiritual soldiers devoted to the cause of evangelization--"convinced minorities in the Church,for the Church, and above all beyond the Church and for society."According to the Pope, these emissaries will be instrumental in proposing a "civil Christian religion" for Europe as a whole--a public religion that will bridge the continent's profound"separation between secularists and Catholics."

AS ANYONE WHO has traveled to Europe in recent years will recognize,Benedict is on to something. Parts of the continent (especially France) do seem plagued by something like a spiritual malaise. The falling out with the United States and Great Britain over Iraq; the rejection of the EU constitution by voters in France and the Netherlands; persistently high unemployment; anxiety about unassimilated, impoverished, increasingly violent Muslim immigrants-- there are many sources and expressions of contemporary European self-doubt and uncertainty.

Benedict would have us believe that all of these maladies flow from secularism. This conviction is perfectly understandable. It would be foolish to expect the leader of the world's billion Catholics to take a different or more complicated position, and not simply because defending the interests of the Vatican is part of the Pope's job description. Building on the anguished outlook of the most plaintive Old Testament psalms, Christians have long insisted that moments of despair, far from distorting our vision or judgment, actually reveal the profoundest human truth--man's inextinguishable longing for God. Arguably the most beautiful expression of this position can be found in Augustine's Confessions: "You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you." It is neither surprising nor alarming that the bishop of Rome would conclude that the despondency of overwhelmingly secular Europeans is, at bottom, a pining for God. What is troubling is that, instead of responding to European despair by advocating and funding a missionary program to reevangelize secularists in the private sphere, Benedict has decided that what Europe needs above all is a less secular--and more explicitly Christian--public sphere.

There is, of course, next to no chance of Europeans following the Pope's lead on this matter, and for very good reasons. Consider the long view of European history: By almost any measure, Europe is much better off now than it has been for most of its past. Wracked for centuries by vicious warfare, the continent has today settled down into a lasting peace fortified by significant steps toward economic and political integration. While several core members of the European Union have structural economic problems that need to be confronted, Europe remains extraordinarily prosperous, leading the world in its standard of living and health care access, as well as in many other measures of overall quality of life.

When it comes to democratic politics, Europe has finally moved beyond the seemingly endless wars of attrition between factions of the anti-liberal right and left that polarized political life on the continent for much of the past 200 years. In place of sectarian conflict between defenders of orthodox piety and privilege on the one hand and a succession of anti-clerical secular religions on the other, Europe today has a hard-won appreciation for liberal pluralism. Europeans, on the whole, tend to understand better than many Americans that liberal government works best when it refuses to offer comprehensive answers to ultimate human questions--when it seeks to be (in the words of the late John Rawls) political, not metaphysical.

Viewed in light of Europe's rocky history of religious strife, it's hard to know what to make of Benedict's claim that "there is nothing sectarian" about his proposal for an increased Catholic role in the public affairs of the continent. The Pope himself admits, after all, that the passionate Catholics who should work to forge a new Christian civil religion for Europe will be, at most, a"convinced minority." If proposing that a minority of staunch Catholics provide a comprehensive religious ideology for the whole of Europe doesn't count as an act of sectarianism, it's hard to know what would.

Benedict presumably believes that the effort to inject Catholicism into European public life will avoid sectarianism because those leading the effort will merely propose their faith to their fellow citizens, not impose it on them. This way of describing the interactions between believers and non-believers-- popularized by Pope John Paul II--sounds eminently reasonable, at least until we recall that politics always involves the exercise of power and the expression of collective identity. What Benedict is suggesting, in effect, is that a well-organized but culturally peripheral part of European society should get to define the whole of European society--that its members should seek to exercise political rule in the name of their faith. This is a bad idea in any liberal political system, as the United States is currently learning with the sectarian demands of its own religious right, but it is an especially pernicious suggestion in Europe, with its long and bloody history of factional and ideological conflict.

Benedict's political judgment is little better when it comes to what he sees as the greatest threat currently facing the continent: its rapidly declining birthrates. The Pope would have us believe that the decision of millions of Europeans to have fewer children is a sign that the continent is "infected by a strange lack of desire for the future"--and that this existential resignation is proof that a secular society produces nothing less than a "dissolution of the image of humankind." Yet a glance at the demographic data reveals a more complex reality. If Catholic piety alone led people to have larger families, we would expect to find Europe's highest fertility rate in Poland, where conservative Catholicism remains a powerful cultural force. In fact, however, Poland's fertility rate is among Europe's--and the world's--lowest (1.25 children born per woman, according to current estimates). Similarly low rates are found in Catholic Spain and Italy (1.28 in both). Meanwhile,fertility rates in historically Protestant--and, today, thoroughly secular--Scandinavia are much higher (1.78 in Norway, 1.74 in Denmark, 1.73 in Finland, and 1.66 in Sweden). All of which suggests that variables other than Catholicism play a much stronger role in determining how many children a society produces.

BENEDICT MAY BE wrong about the causes of declining fertility. But he is correct to observe that, over time, low fertility among native Europeans combined with Muslim immigration could lead to the Islamization of the continent. This is a legitimate cause for concern. Europe as a whole may no longer think of itself as Christian, but its moral assumptions and sensibilities are undeniably post-Christian, drawing freely on ideals of human equality and dignity--not to mention the notion of separating God from Caesar-- that ultimately derive directly from Christian sources. A Europe in which a large minority--let alone a plurality or a majority--of citizens took their moral bearings from Islam would have a very different moral and political character.

Still, however justified Benedict's concerns about this possibility,we have ample reason to reject his proposals for how to respond to the Muslim challenge. The Pope has insisted, for instance, that genuine interfaith dialogue will be possible only if the West first embraces its "own heritage of the sacred." The failure to do so,Benedict warns, will automatically antagonize non-Christians who believe that "there is something deeply alien about the absolute secularism that is developing in the West" and that "a world without God has no future." Since some other faiths view the"exclusion of the divine from the universality of reason as an attack on their most profound convictions," Benedict argued at Regensburg, the West must stop relegating "religion into the realm of subcultures" and openly acknowledge that, rightly understood,religion undergirds all cultures and civilizations in all times and places. If the West does not follow this path, he warned, a genuine"dialogue of cultures" will be impossible.

Even leaving aside the unlikelihood of the modern West placing Christianity at the core of its identity, the Pope's proposal is a singularly unhelpful one. Consider the main theme of Benedict's Regenburg lecture. There he made it quite clear that the West's reaffirmation of its Catholic-Christian identity entails that it move beyond postmodern skepticism to appreciate and uphold the value of reason. This sounds sensible enough--except that Benedict also indicated that he considers reason to be far more than a neutral, analytical faculty for drawing distinctions and weighing evidence. For the Pope, reason is synonymous with "the biblical concept of God." Whatever else this might mean, it surely implies that the Christian construal of divinity is more reasonable than any other, including Islam's. As David Nirenberg has argued in these pages, it is exceedingly odd to propose dialogue with interlocutors whose reasonableness is automatically denied at the outset ("What Benedict Really Said," October 9).

But perhaps the Pope's biggest mistake is to misunderstand the nature of the conflict between Islam and the West as primarily a clash of competing religious convictions--when, in fact, it is mainly a clash of competing political philosophies. The popular appeal of Islamism throughout the Muslim world derives in large part from its furious insistence that the whole of life--not only individually but also collectively--must be oriented toward theological ends. As long as large numbers of Muslims remain receptive to this message, they will continue to be tempted by totalitarian schemes to unify their collective lives. The West's greatest, and perhaps only, hope of contributing to the moderation of contemporary Islam is to persuade Muslims to accept that pluralism is the default condition of modernity--and that personal piety can flourish in conditions of political freedom. It is our duty, in other words, to make the best possible case for the compatibility of devout faith and secular politics--a compatibility that, to judge from his recent political interventions, the Pope appears to deny.

The troubling truth is that on the most pressing issue currently facing the democratic governments of the West--how they should respond to the formidable challenge posed by militant Islam at home and abroad--Pope Benedict gets things exactly backward. Abandoning liberalism in favor of the strictly orthodox Catholicism favored by the Pope is the last thing Europe needs today. Such a development would almost certainly lead the continent back to a world of religiously inspired social and political strife--a world from which it only recently managed to extricate itself--while diminishing the chances that pluralism could ever make significant inroads in the Muslim world. That Europe's remarkable political and economic achievements over the past 60 years have been made possible in large part by its belated embrace of liberal ideals-- including the ideal of public secularism--is something that Benedict seems not to appreciate or even comprehend. Luckily, his fellow Europeans appear to know better--to recognize that, far from being the source of our most intractable problems, liberalism remains our best hope for absolution.