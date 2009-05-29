PD: I think Pixar is a pretty unique place in that it’s almost like the old studio system in Hollywood, where we have eight or nine directors under one roof who are all hopefully staying here beyond just one film at a time. The way Hollywood works now is that you make a deal with one studio, and when it’s done, everyone just scatters to the wind. But we have people who have worked on all ten Pixar films--Up being the 10th--and they’ve gotten better and better at their craft. You also have the opportunity to show everybody what you’re doing and get responses from other filmmakers as opposed to studio executives, which I think is really invaluable. That I can sit in a room and get notes from Andrew Stanton and John Lasseter and Brad Bird and all these other guys who I definitely respect … I mean, look at their films. They’re the best in the business. So I get this great benefit of hearing comments from them, and then they all go away. And as long as the film gets better, nobody’s offended. Nobody says, “You didn’t pick my idea.” They’re happy that the film got better.

TNR: When you describe Pixar as an old-style studio, that suggests a place where the writers and directors really shape the films as they wish, and the “stars” don’t have the same clout or input they might have in a live-action film.

PD: It may simply be inherent in the animation medium that it gives more weight to the filmmaker as opposed to the star. Generally, as you probably know, we write the film, and the actor signs on. We record for three or four hours one day. We fly back to northern California. And we, for four or five months, sit and rewrite stuff. Then we fly down again, we do these short little bursts of recording, and then we go off and we rewrite, re-edit, and recut. Rewrite, re-edit, recut.

I remember talking to Billy Crystal at the end of Monsters, Inc. He was starting to look at us like, “This has all the telltale signs of a disaster,” because live-action stars are used to being done in six months. We’re working two years. And then we’re coming down on a given day and handing them the stuff that we’ve been rewriting and rewriting. And they’re like, “What is this now?” They really have to trust us to explain, “Ok. Now this scene has changed in this way. You’re now standing outside. You’re yelling up to him.” Or whatever. All they have is a microphone and a piece of paper with words on it. So they have to kind of bring it to life in their head and trust that we’re incorporating it into something that makes some sort of sense.

TNR: So, the actors just work with you for a day or so, and then don’t hear from you guys for months?