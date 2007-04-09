Truth be told, if there's an objection to relying on this sort of data, it's that they measure inputs and not outputs. Who's to say that more technology--or more days in the hospital--really does amount to better medical care? A lot of experts would argue that sometimes the opposite is true. And they would have a point.

That leaves one place to look: The results of people who actually get sick. This is where the conservative argument about American superiority seems most persuasive--because, in a few cases, it actually has some merit. Cannon, Gratzer, Tanner, and others have all seized on the survival rates for cancers--particularly breast cancer and prostate cancer. In those two cases, Americans diagnosed with those diseases are significantly more likely to live than Europeans diagnosed with them.

But before leaping to the conclusion that this proves the overall superiority of American health care--and, by extension, the inferiority of universal coverage--you have to consider a slew of caveats. The first is that the "European" average includes the entire continent--not just the more advanced systems in Scandinavia and Western Europe, but also the more hidebound ones in Eastern and (to some extent) Southern Europe. The gap closes if you limit the comparison to the most advanced countries.

Another wrinkle is that the comparisons look a lot different in you look at populations as a whole, rather than just those diagnosed with the disease. Yes, an American diagnosed with prostate cancer is less likely to die than, say, a German diagnosed with prostate cancer. But Americans on the whole are no less likely to die of the disease than Germans on the whole--and the same is true for most of the other well-developed countries in Europe. In fact, the percentage of the population that dies from prostate cancer is remarkably consistent between the United States and the most advanced European nations. (You can see this dichotomy vividly in a chart, produced here by The American Prospect's Ezra Klein.)

So what's the explanation? One possibility is that aggressive screening in the United States turns up a lot of slow-growing tumors--cancers that would not have ultimately killed people had they been allowed to grow. This seems particularly plausible in the case of prostate cancer. Simply put, the U.S. cure rate may look better than the rest of the world's because we're curing a lot of cancers that don't need to be cured.

No, we can't be sure about this. It's possible that, even accounting for such over-treatment, the United States still has better treatment for breast and prostate cancer. But, even if that were true, it's hard to read the data as indictment of universal health care when the U.S. survival rate on other ailments isn't so superior. The Swedes are more likely than Americans to survive a diagnosis of cervical, ovarian, or skin cancer; the French are more likely to survive stomach cancer, Hodgkins disease, and non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Aussies, Brits, and Canadians do better on liver and kidney transplants.

All of this comes with an important cautionary note: Measuring the outcomes of medical care is an imperfect science at best, in all countries. (Plus the measurement standards themselves are different sometimes.) It's difficult to make a ironclad case that any one system is better than another. But the fact that countries with universal health care routinely outperform the United States on many fronts--and that, overall, their citizens end up healthier--ought to be enough, at least, to discredit the argument that universal care leads to worse care.

And that, in turn, ought to tip the scales of debate, since not even conservatives dispute the one clear advantage other countries have over us: You don't see their citizens choosing between prescriptions and groceries, or declaring bankruptcy, because of medical bills. As John Edwards put it when he announced his health care plan, "It doesn't have to be that way." Sounds like he knows what he's talking about after all.