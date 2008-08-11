Anti-Incumbent Propaganda

But with Bush fading into the background, McCain has been running a campaign that is more about Obama than about himself. In recent weeks, McCain's advertising tossed one charge after another at the man painted serially as "the biggest celebrity in the world," "Dr. No," and "The One." The McCain attacks clearly helped build Obama fatigue.

Yet Obama absorbed McCain's assaults and headed to his holiday in Hawaii holding an advantage of four to six points--roughly the same margin he has enjoyed all summer--leading political strategists in both parties I spoke with in recent days to challenge the conventional wisdom of an Obama campaign "underperforming."

Several suggested that McCain would pay a price for his anti-Obama campaign. Obama was criticized for not responding quickly enough to the McCain offensive. But the last two weeks have solidified voters' perceptions, measured in recent polls, that the Republican campaign is far more negative than Obama's. This opens space between now and Election Day for Obama to respond forcefully to McCain without being accused of having initiated the attacks.

Moreover, a candidate who spends all his time defining his opponent has not spent much time defining himself. McCain is living off the old capital created by his maverick image. This has fed voter perceptions that he is moderate and independent, which in turn has allowed him to run more competitively with Obama than any of McCain's primary opponents could have.

But this image could be challenged. Despite McCain's longevity in the public eye, a CBS News poll last week found a third of voters still undecided in their opinion of McCain or saying they didn't know enough to form one. (Roughly the same proportion said this about Obama.)