The O-List: 21-25

21. Tim Geithner

President, Federal Reserve Bank of New York

One way or another, he’ll be crucial to remaking the U.S. financial system--either at the Treasury Department or from his current perch. A smooth operator who’s made humility his disarming modus operandi, he’ll be called on to craft reforms and then sell them to Wall Street. The banks might get rolled, but at least they’ll feel like they’ve been heard.

22. Al Gore

Chairman, Alliance for Climate Protection

Obama may have run on the greenest platform in decades, but the former veep took pains not to get too involved in the campaign--a reticence that may point to his skepticism of Obama’s environmental bona fides. That means an EPA slot or climate-czar role looks unlikely. Instead, he’ll be the looming conscience of the party: If Obama edges away from his promise to pass a stringent cap on greenhouse gases, the Goreacle could use his new $300 million grassroots “We” campaign to publicly push him back to the green.

23. Greg Craig

Senior foreign policy adviser, Obama campaign; partner, Williams & Connolly

One of the most loyal Clintonistas--he was Bill’s lawyer during impeachment and served in his State Department--and one of the first to defect to Obama, Craig added insult to injury when he offered a devastating point-by-point rebuttal to Hillary’s inflated claims of foreign policy experience (sniper fire, et al.). He’s such a true believer that Obama calls him a “Kool-Aid boy”--and now he’s on the shortlist for jobs as prized as White House counsel or national security adviser.