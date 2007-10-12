It was during this rocky time that Kehn crossed paths with the dashing, successful, significantly older Thompson while grocery shopping. One can only imagine the impact the suave senator--his career built on the ability to project an aura of stolid, comforting authority--had on the untethered Gen Xer. Within a year or so, it became public knowledge that the pair were casually dating.

Thompson was the vehicle not only for Kehn's personal transformation but for her professional one as well. Around the time the two met, Kehn began moonlighting with Internet entrepreneur Roger Schneider to develop a website about Tennessee politics. Originally, the plan was to create a site where insiders could swap insights and chase down rumors about the legislature. But, by mid-1997, it was clear the plan was doomed, and Schneider began toying with the idea of creating sites for prominent politicians. When Jeri told him that she was dating Thompson--who, she posited, might run for president in 2000--Schneider suggested they pitch to the senator's office the idea of "a world-class website" to be developed and maintained to the tune of $45,000 a year. As Schneider tells it, Kehn was enthusiastic and unabashed about soliciting her new beau. "Jeri was extremely keen--ah, sorry about the pun," he chuckles, "on getting the senator involved in the Internet. She did not want him being behind." Two weeks after it was submitted, the proposal was rejected by Thompson's staff as "technically vague and stunningly overpriced."

Undeterred, Kehn regrouped and worked out a deal to host a text chat between Thompson and constituents. Recounting how Kehn kept the project on track, Schneider notes admiringly, "She was sort of the energizing element in the program."

Soon thereafter, Kehn set her sights on a bigger playing field. One day in late '97 or early '98 (folks are a little fuzzy on the dates), an old sorority sister of hers, working as an aide to thenMajority Leader Trent Lott, was stopped on the Senate floor by Thompson, who mentioned having made Kehn's acquaintance. The next week, Kehn phoned her old friend in search of a political job. The two Pi Phis hadn't stayed close, but the aide hooked Kehn up with Mitch Bainwol, then chief of staff at the Republican National Committee. Bainwol, in turn, recommended her to the committee's head of public affairs, Cliff May, who hired her to raise the party's TV profile. Kehn proved a quick study. "She very quickly kind of learned who was who at the various networks and various shows and what the various shows wanted," says May. Better still, he adds, "she very quickly got quite friendly with all of them."

Indeed, in many ways the RNC job was tailor-made for Kehn, as the one-time saleswoman found herself knocking on producers' doors, flashing that smile, making charming small talk, proffering armloads of lox and bagels that are remembered fondly to this day, and learning to win over cynical, skeptical audiences. One hard-boiled producer who dealt with Kehn remembers her as a gifted "schmooze-meister" and quips, "Under that thick layer of Max Factor is a pretty smart cookie!"

Charting the precise arc of Jeri's Washington career is tricky, since no one-- including her--recalls her exact tenure at any particular job. Nor is there a helpful paper trail: According to her campaign spokesperson, the sole copy of Jeri's resumé was destroyed when the family's home flooded some time past--an explanation that sounds suspiciously like "the dog ate my homework." It is, however, unclear why the campaign would object to a close parsing of Jeri's job history: Even the rough timeline already known effectively undermines their aggressively promoted narrative of her having been a political power player before ever hooking up with Fred (which, after all, occurred before she moved to D.C.).

Moreover, whatever Kehn's myriad talents, there's little question that her involvement with Thompson helped open the occasional door. After a couple of years at the RNC, followed by a short stint as spokeswoman for the Senate Republican Conference Committee, Kehn decamped for the private sector, signing on as a media specialist for the public affairs firm Burson-Marsteller in February 2001. She was recruited by thenChief Operating Officer Ken Rietz, a good buddy of (and current campaign adviser to) Fred Thompson. (A couple of her former Burson colleagues recently popped up in The Washington Post, anonymously grousing that Rietz created a job for her as a favor to Fred.) Eleven months later, Kehn left Burson and for a while did consulting for the lobbying powerhouse Verner Liipfert. But, by 2003, with the arrival of her and by-then-hubby Fred's daughter, Hayden, Jeri had left the workforce altogether.

All told, Jeri spent about five years in four political jobs. She is recalled as talented at selling a message and at rallying support for an issue from unexpected corners. What seems to have struck most people is her confidence; even when peddling a line of baloney, she did so with an air of total conviction. And, when she set her mind on a goal, she had no doubt but that she would achieve it--a trait that today is cited less in regard to any of her professional accomplishments than in her hard-fought domestication of Hollywood Fred.

Kehn has said that she decided she wanted to marry Thompson "when I knew he was the man that made me feel safe." It took considerable time and effort, however, before her knight in shining armor bought into the role. Those who knew Kehn during this period admit they thought she was deluding herself where Thompson was concerned. But Kehn was not ashamed to play hardball. After former Washington Post gossip columnist Lloyd Grove ran an item about Fred's supposed new honey (Kehn), both friends of Fred and friends of another of Fred's sweeties called to complain that Kehn, who had not denied the rumor to Grove, had in fact been scorned and was using the column to tweak Thompson. Then, of course, there was the infamous "Page Six" episode, in which Kehn phoned The New York Post's gossip column to gripe about all the other fillies--and, yes, she named names--nosing around her stallion. In keeping with Kehn's trademark chutzpah, it was a tactical use of elbows so pointed and so public that the senator himself had to issue a statement effectively telling her to cool it.

But Kehn was determined to ride out the bumps, and eventually fate lent a tragic hand. In January 2002, Thompson's 38-year-old daughter, Betsy Panici, died of an accidental overdose of painkillers, after years of struggling with bipolar disorder and prescription-drug abuse. Thompson, devastated, announced that he would not stand for reelection that fall. "I've lost my heart for public service," he told friends. Friends of friends report that the tragedy prompted in the senator not just an emotional but also a deep spiritual crisis. As the not-quite-fairy-tale goes, Kehn stepped in to help the grieving father pick up the pieces. She told him how much she loved him; he at last realized how important she was to his life. Six months later, Thompson again entered into the bonds of holy matrimony.

Five years on, the senator seems content with his decision. At 65, he is the father of two young tots, Hayden, now four, and Sammy, who will celebrate his first birthday in November. Old friends speculate that Fred sees life with Jeri as something of a "do-over," a chance to atone for all the mistakes made as a not-especially-attentive husband and dad the first time around. Some still seem mildly surprised by Jeri's success: "I think we all admire her for corralling Fred and settling him down," chuckles Tom Ingram, who managed Thompson's first Senate race and now heads Lamar Alexander's Senate office. Marvels the TV producer, "The most spectacular battle Jeri ever fought was to win the heart and hand of Fred Thompson."

Jeri clearly hopes for the same sort of victory in selling her husband as president--and, of course, herself as First Lady. By all accounts, her initial efforts were a grand success. The early days of Thompson's proto-campaign saw Jeri, Fred, and a couple of pals, like veteran strategist (and Jeri's former boss) Ken Rietz, huddled around the couple's kitchen table. It was a charming image--vague but evocative--of a piece with Elizabeth Edwards goading John to get feisty or Bill Clinton coaching Hillary on how to emote. When Jeri was credited with prompting Fred to tape his cigar-chomping YouTube slap at lefty filmmaker Michael Moore, the Republican world cheered her cheek. Here is a gal who's got it all, they cooed: brains, sass, political savvy, and the nostalgia-evoking curves of a 1940s pinup.

But, as Fred's proto-campaign began to congeal and the stakes began to rise, the stories about Jeri became more concrete and less adorable. She was mucking around in the details too much. She distrusted Thompson's "testing the waters" chief Tom Collamore, and so all campaign decisions had to pass through her. In early July, the semi-implosion of rival John McCain's effort, featuring accusations of profligate spending, unnerved the Thompsons, prompting Jeri to further tighten her grip. No one could be hired, nothing could be purchased, and no event could be scheduled without her nod. Over the next two months, the still-unofficial campaign saw heavy staff turnover (Collamore, research director J.T. Mastranadi, the entire communications department ...), with more than one departee (few of whom wished to speak on the record for this piece) citing troubles with Jeri. The week of Fred's long-anticipated announcement on September 4, snarky quotes surfaced in the press about how some female staffers had dubbed the campaign "The Devil Wears Prada II," likening Jeri's volatile temperament, demanding nature, and couture consciousness to those of the tyrannical fashion-magazine editor played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film. (Campaign aides tend to take greater umbrage at getting chewed out by the candidate's wife than by your garden-variety boss.) "You never know how she's going to be every day," a source told the Capitol Hill weekly Roll Call. "When she clacks her high heels in the hallway, [staffers] all go scrambling" to get out of her path.

Jeri's defenders (some of whom also asked not to be quoted, even anonymously) insist that she is being misrepresented, in part because she is a pretty, youngish woman in a field that still harbors retrograde notions about pretty, youngish women. Some dismiss all criticism as an effort by disgruntled ex-staffers to scapegoat her for their own failures. Others offer a more nuanced interpretation, noting that Jeri, as one of the few members of Fred's tiny inner circle, often had to make the tough calls by default. Fred hates to be the heavy, says Ingram. "He would have an opinion, but he wouldn't want to be the bad guy. So somebody else has got to be. And, when there's nobody around the table but two or three folks--and he's out--that someone else" is likely to be Jeri. (One ex-staffer spins the dynamic more harshly, characterizing Fred as disengaged and Jeri as a control freak.)

The compressed time frame in which the campaign came together put additional pressure on Jeri, notes Ingram. "When you've got a huge mission with a short time to accomplish it, there's not always time for everybody to be as polite as they might like to be." Of course, with the campaign underway, he adds, the key now is to ease her into a more peripheral role. "She'll probably become the candidate's number one surrogate as opposed to his lead operative," he posits--an aim endorsed by Jeri herself in a recent sit-down with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Indeed, publicly at least, the campaign has been hard at work on just such a move. In an August Web piece chival- rously headlined fred thompson: criticism of my wife should be directed at me, the not-yet-a-candidate informed National Review that Jeri's campaign prep work had been all at his behest. "She did what I asked her to do," said Thompson. "She always looks out for my best interests, and, when she sees something that she knows I would not approve of, or is not in my best interest, she voices that concern--in other words, just exactly the way I would want her to." Supporters and staffers, meanwhile, have begun rhapsodizing about Jeri's maternal devotion. "She doesn't want to run anything. I swear," Thompson adviser Mary Matalin recently reassured.

Even as she beats back the Lady Macbeth comparisons, Jeri is tackling the equally unflattering bimbo caricature. Since her May appearance before Virginia Republicans, she has undergone a low-key dowdying up. She has trimmed and darkened her bright blonde mane, and her wardrobe has grown more muted and less revealing. She still looks young, but no longer tarty--which should help in wooing all those conservative "values voters" contemplating Fred as their standard bearer.

No one thinks Jeri Thompson dragged an unwilling husband into this race. But Fred (whom one old girlfriend characterizes as a lovable egomaniac plagued by deep insecurities) has always had a weakness for people who have a dream for him--who see a way to parlay his charm and raw talent into Something Bigger. His first wife's family is credited with putting a lazy, directionless young Thompson on the road to law and politics. His mentor, former Tennessee senator Howard Baker, time and again propelled Thompson onto center stage politically. And now, Jeri is hard at work on securing her husband's biggest success--and her biggest sale--to date. But, as Thompson's candidacy continues to underwhelm, it seems increasingly doubtful that, doggedness aside, Jeri is enough of a saleswoman to convince America that her husband really should be president--and, more importantly, to convince her husband that he still wants the job.

Michelle Cottle is a senior editor at The New Republic.