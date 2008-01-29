In recent years, conservatives have talked the talk of technology innovation, but have not, unfortunately, backed it up with strong support for large public investments in clean energy. Republican presidential front-runners, from John McCain to Mitt Romney to Mike Huckabee, have acknowledged the importance of doing something about global warming, but they all lack plans for major public investment in technology. For this reason, conservatives like Gingrich and Maple should specify the size for their clean energy investment proposal, as well as how it should be structured to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse. Will they join America 's leading energy experts and scientists in calling for an annual investment between $30 and $80 billion for technology innovation and infrastructure? Do they support a modest price on carbon dioxide to help pay for it? And do they support measures to ensure that taxpayer money is spent wisely and not wasted through a pork-driven Congressional appropriations process?

Gingrich and Maple suggest a $1 billion prize. We believe there is an important role to be played by prize contests for stimulating America 's entrepreneurial sprit. But we could not have built the railroads and the highways, put a man on the moon, or unleashed the computer and Internet revolutions through prize money alone.

To make the clean energy revolution a reality, we'll need massive investments in clean energy innovation and infrastructure--investments that, a consensus of climate scientists and energy policy experts agree, the private sector either cannot or will not make without government leadership.

Last month, a group of scientists and experts, including several Nobel laureates, sent an open letter to presidential candidates and members of Congress calling for a minimum annual investment of $30 billion for technology innovation and infrastructure. Other energy experts writing in the journal Nature recently called for an investment on the order of $80 billion a year, which is what we spend on military R&D annually.