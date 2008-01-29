The investment we are calling for would go beyond research and development. A large outlay should go towards demonstration, deployment, and outright government procurement of new technologies, the last of which was critical to buying down the price of microchips in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, and may be a good solution to lowering the price of solar panels now. Some of this money should be spent on the infrastructure necessary to expand existing technologies like solar and wind power, which currently face obstacles due to their intermittent nature. Other investments should be made in energy science and engineering, from the high school to post-graduate levels. Finally, we need to invest substantially in helping promising technologies cross the "valley of death" to achieve widespread use and commercialization.
These strategic investments in America's economic development and national security need to be insulated from pork-barrel congressional politics. What's needed is a transparent process to select and support projects based on their merits. The goal should not be to subsidize clean energy in perpetuity but rather to make the kinds of investments that ultimately bring the real cost of clean energy below that of fossil fuels.
Finally, we need either emissions regulations or a carbon tax that results in a modest price for emitting carbon dioxide. Policymakers should set the level high enough to speed the adoption of conservation, efficiency, and new technologies, but not so high as to slow the economy. Money raised either from auctioning pollution allowances, or from a modest fee on carbon dioxide, could easily generate the $30 to $80 billion per year that we need for these investments.
In response to Break Through, A Contract with the Earth, and other new books on global warming, there has been much talk of the possibility of a new center, or "third way," on climate. But for a third way to become a serious alternative to the regulation-centered approach advocated by the national environmental lobby, conservatives must now offer an alternative that consists of serious technology policy and the money to back it up. You can’t solve a problem of this magnitude on the cheap.
Michael Shellenberger and Ted Nordhaus are the authors of Break Through: From the Death of Environmentalism to the Politics of Possibility, and co-founders of the Breakthrough Institute.