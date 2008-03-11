Hold On--'3 A.M.' Wasn't Racist

op-edNew York TimesClintonMississippi
I
described
this pattern on February 27, accounting for how the Obama campaign has cleverly
played what I called the “race-baiter card”--and yet blamed Hillary
Clinton. These efforts, undertaken both by Obama’s own campaign and its
boosters in the press, escalated after Clinton’s
surprising win in New Hampshire and in the
build-up to the South Carolina
primary. To recount the ugliness: Obama--through his national co-chair,
Representative Jesse Jackson, Jr.--accused Clinton of studied callousness toward
the victims of Hurricane Katrina; his press supporters falsely ascribed her
victory to racism among New Hampshire’s Democratic voters; the Obama campaign then
went on to seize upon non-controversial and historically accurate statements by
Bill and Hillary Clinton (as in the notorious Martin Luther King–Lyndon Johnson
episode, fully discredited by Bill Moyers and others) and called them inflammatory
race-baiting.
Now,
in anticipation of the Mississippi
primary, it’s happening again. In Texas,
Ohio, and Rhode Island
on March 4, as earlier in New
Hampshire, the Obama campaign did not achieve the
knock-out blow it expected and predicted. Indeed, just before those primaries
and since, Obama’s camp started to receive serious criticism and scrutiny for
the first time, over the candidate’s connections to indicted Chicago fixer Tony
Rezko, and over the amateurish and revealing actions of senior advisers Austan
Goolsbee, Susan Rice, and Samantha Power. The campaign has turned to
double-talk and to stonewalling the press. And once again, it has lashed out by
playing racial politics while accusing the Clinton campaign of playing the very same
game.
Interpreting
the Clinton 3
A.M. phone ad on preparedness and national security as a hidden appeal to white
racism takes a remarkable bit of bad faith on the part of Professor Patterson.
But the bad faith is not restricted to him alone. Earlier in the campaign, in
speeches to black audiences, Obama mouthed lines generally believed to come
from Malcolm X about how African Americans were being “bamboozled” and
“hoodwinked” by white oppressors and Uncle Toms--except that the lines were not
actually Malcolm’s but were scripted for
Denzel Washington playing Malcolm X in Spike Lee’s movie. Now, in Mississippi, Obama is
talking about blacks being bamboozled and hoodwinked again. Then, after Obama
conceded that Clinton had nothing to do with the ridiculous posting on the
disreputable Drudge Report of a picture of Obama in ceremonial Somali dress--supposedly
an appeal to racial and religious fears--he now is telling the voters of
Mississippi that in fact she was responsible for the photo’s appearance, and
that she did it in order to scare people--a charge he well knows to be
untrue. In the televised debate in Ohio
on February 26, Obama said
that “I take Senator Clinton at her word that she knew nothing about the
photo. So I think that’s something that
we can set aside.”
But
on March 10 in Jackson, Mississippi, he declared,
“When in the midst of a campaign you decide to throw the kitchen sink at your
opponent because you’re behind, and your
campaign starts leaking photographs of me when I’m traveling overseas wearing
the native clothes of those folks to make people afraid ... that’s not
real change”