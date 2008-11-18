Crash and Burn

As growth slows, the banking sector could be hit, and the stock markets, driven by retail investors who know little about markets, could fall even farther; already, the Shanghai stock market has dropped from 6,000 points to just over 1,800 in the past year. (A drop of that size on Wall Street would put the U.S. in a second Great Depression.) With the state still holding major stakes in financial institutions, too, no one has any real idea of the scope of Chinese banks’ non-performing loans, though most estimates believe the country has some $1 trillion in bad loans.

As the economy turns sour, protest is rising. Many young Chinese have never even lived through an economic downturn. In the Pearl River Delta, months of layoffs are sparking street protests by blue-collar workers fearing they’ll never see back pay owed to them and creditors furious at factory owners who shut their doors and vanish. These demonstrations are turning violent, and ultimately could provoke a violent response, since Chinese factory owners increasingly hire thugs to hit back at demonstrators. Overall, demonstrations are spreading, according to Radio Free Asia, which closely follows the Pearl River Delta. Though China has in recent years weathered thousands of protests, they tended to be clustered in poor, rural areas, not the prosperous Delta or other middle-class regions of the country.

Even worse for the regime, the economic downturn is hitting Chinese home prices and urban jobs, too. Those urban middle classes, the key base of support for Beijing, now find their only asset, their first home, is collapsing in value, while their sons and daughters cannot find jobs right out of college. In several major cities, home prices have dropped by more than 50 percent in just the past year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, urban middle class protests over land prices and land evictions are rising in cities like Shanghai too. “These types of protests, with urban people, this is what the government is really worried about,” one longtime real estate expert told me in Shanghai. “These are bankers, doctors, professors, people with real clout.”

For the first time since 1989, Beijing seems scared. The massive stimulus package, a bold move by a government known for taking very cautious actions, is a key sign of worry. (According to the Economist, the government raced forward with this rescue in the face of a deteriorating economy, even before it had a clear plan for how the money would be spent.) To forestall protest--just in the past month there have been dozens of labor protests, according to the Washington Post--China’s national and local governments are also starting to hand out emergency payments in the Pearl River Delta and other places of unrest, where factory owners are closing up shop without handing out owed wages.

Beijing can afford a $580 billion stimulus package because it has nearly $2 trillion in reserves. But for all its cash, China’s actions may not be enough. A redux of Beijing’s 1989 Tiananmen crackdown is not a good option: Two decades ago, the number of educated protestors was far smaller, and China had less interest in protecting its global reputation. At the same time, China has granted enough freedoms that average Chinese now demand wages, fair housing, and other rights. So, unless Beijing can get its economy going again, they are likely to face the first sustained wave of protests in decades. Thus far, China has kept the labor protests separate from one another, preventing them from developing a common theme or a common leader. But if China’s downturn turns into an outright recession, the country could face its first serious threat to the regime.

Joshua Kurlantzick is a special correspondent for The New Republic.

By Joshua Kurlantzick