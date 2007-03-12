In any case, in recent years TNR has run countless stories along precisely those same lines--attacking Democrats for capitulating to regressive tax cuts. A very quick search turned up this editorial a column of mine, another editorial, and many, many others. It's probably our most distinct genre.

So the opening of Brooks's column, which is the frame upon which he hangs his entire thesis, is wrong to the point of absurdity. It would be as if I were trying to identify a change in Brooks's style by citing some old column he wrote about Hipster Yuppies or Patriotic College Students or Firefighters Who Shop at the Gap and wondered why he doesn't write that sort of piece anymore.

Brooks's second odd point is his scolding us for lacking programmatic detail. "The magazine now habitually calls on Democrats to take bold action on things like the war and global warming," he writes, "but it's still a little fuzzy on what that bold action should be." Well, OK, these are hard issues, and not everything we say about them has Brookings-like detail. There was, however, our recent special issue on Iraq that was filled with specific recommendations. That issue had an editorial in which we took our best shot. Our most recent editorial on global warming argued that no legislation should be proposed until a new president is in the White House. I think we can be forgiven for withholding specific solutions in an editorial urging the Democrats to withhold specific solutions.

Like I said, I could see the case for even more detail. But what an odd complaint coming from David Brooks! This is the creator of National Greatness Conservatism, a governing ideology whose one specific programmatic detail was a call for more national monuments.

As I noted above, I do think that Brooks is right in one sense. The fissure between neoliberals and traditional liberals has narrowed in recent years, and some of this narrowing can be seen in TNR. Brooks does not suggest any reason for this change, except for vaguely hinting that liberals have gotten meaner and more partisan.