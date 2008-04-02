Freedom Blogger

A measure of her popularity is how quickly the word spread that the government had blocked access to the blog last week. "It will seem amazing that with such a limited access to the Internet, Cubans have noticed the censoring of these Web pages so quickly, but it was so," she wrote. "After being warned by many nervous readers, I went to a cybercafe and confirmed the censorship."

It is ironic that the clampdown should have taken place precisely when Raul Castro is lifting restrictions on the sale of computers, DVD players and cell phones. After all, the brother of Fidel Castro has been encouraging Cubans to debate problems openly--the reason why, in a famous incident depicted on YouTube and other sites, Eliecer Avila, a student from Havana's University of Computer Science, confronted Ricardo Alarcon, the head of the National Assembly, over restrictions on travel abroad. With a straight face, Alarcon explained that there are 6 billion people in the world and that it would be impossible for all of them to fly at the same time.

Sanchez's blog has responded to the challenge in characteristic style:

"The anonymous censors of our famished blog have tried to lock me up in the room, turn my lights off and prevent my friends from coming in. ...However, the punishment is so useless that it invites pity and so easy to elude that it becomes an incentive."

What has probably unnerved the regime is not so much her attacks on the Castro brothers as her vivid description of daily life--how Cubans register their cows as oxen to avoid having to sell the milk to the government, how people get paid in worthless Cuban pesos but have to obtain "convertible pesos" on the black market in order to buy soap, and how the timid reforms put in practice by Raul Castro so far amount to the legalization of global technology that is beyond his control. Still, she despairs the pace of reform. In one entry, she says that the toaster will come "in two years' time ... satellite dishes will arrive in the middle of the century and my grandchildren will get to know GPS in their teen years."