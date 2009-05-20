You may find these defenses maddening. But they point to the danger of prosecuting government lawyers for their legal opinions (disciplining lawyers for malpractice, such as misstating the law through gross incompetence, is another matter). Alas, history is full of examples of White House and Justice Department lawyers offering dubious legal advice for political reasons, which didn’t result in prosecutions. As FDR’s Attorney General, for example, the future Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson implausibly attempted to defend the legality of FDR’s destroyers-for-bases exchange with Britain in 1940. More recently, when the Kosovo war lasted more than 60 days, Randy Moss, head of the Office of Legal Counsel under Bill Clinton, advised the White House that it could ignore the deadline in the War Powers Resolution, despite governing law to the contrary.

And it was wise for the government to never prosecute these cases—or even to disbar these lawyers, as the Justice Department's Office of Professional Responsibility might recommend for the Bush trio. That's because the threat of prosecution can easily be used to punish legitimate legal disagreement. Take the case of Monroe Freedman, former dean of Hofstra Law School and a prominent liberal legal ethicist. In 1966, he gave a lecture on the “Three Hardest Questions” for criminal-defense lawyers. Raising the possibility of an indigent client who perjured himself to his court-appointed lawyer, he said the lawyer might be justified in lying to a court to preserve the privilege against self-incrimination in addition to lawyerclient confidentiality. The suggestion was so explosive that Warren Burger, the future chief justice, tried unsuccessfully to have Freedman disbarred and fired from his faculty job. Freedman told me that, when lawyers are threatened with prosecutions for giving politically controversial opinions, witch hunts inevitably result that can deter the sharing of candid legal advice in the first place.

At the same time that Obama opened the door to prosecutions, he rejected the creation of an investigatory commission. The motivation here is clear: Obama believes that looking backward could create a political distraction that would harm the administration’s efforts on health care and the economy.

But the fact that an independent commission would be politically distracting isn’t a good argument for resisting it. The Bush torture policies are the most serious violation of American values since the World War II internment of Japanese-Americans. A closed Senate intelligence committee investigation would be inconsistent with the transparency Obama demanded when he released the memos in the first place. At this point, only a full truth commission-style investigation can allow the Bush lawyers to make clear that they didn't conspire to break the law while focusing public opprobrium on the real architects and abettors of Bush’s torture policies: namely, the policymakers—from Bush and Cheney themselves to George Tenet, John Ashcroft, and Condoleezza Rice, not to mention the top leadership in Congress.

Previous Washington investigations—such as Lewinsky-gate and Iran-Contra—foundered when, for political reasons, they became legalized, devolving into perjury traps and the search for dubious and novel legal infractions. An independent commission would indeed be politically embarrassing—the CIA would go ballistic; Democrats and Republicans would blame each other for having signed off on torture; and the country would be distracted from the economy and Iraq. But at least an independent commission would provide the accountability that the nation deserves, focusing blame not on legal scapegoats but on the politicians who devised the torture policy in the first place. That’s an approach to scandal we can believe in.

Jeffrey Rosen is the editor of legal affairs at The New Republic. This article appeared in the May 20, 2009 issue of the magazine.