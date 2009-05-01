When the House passed its bill in early March, the investors were stunned to see that it contained the safe harbor provision they feared and loathed. They’d hardly realized it was even on the table and had made no attempt to fight it. Their only consolation was the belief that safe harbor was joined at the hip to the cram-down measure, so the banks would work with them to defeat the entire package in the Senate. But it soon became clear that Senator Dick Durbin, who was spearheading the cram-down legislation, had no intention of letting it torpedo the overall bill--which, in addition to safe harbor, also included a larger credit line for the FDIC. (Durbin eventually decided to slice off cram-down for a separate vote.)

The investors realized they’d been had. They quickly pulled out of the broader lobbying effort and formed their own group--called the Mortgage Investors Coalition--which spent most of April frantically pleading their case. They argued that, even without safe harbor, the lenders had all the legal protection they needed. They insisted the only thing safe harbor would accomplish is to protect banks who made fraudulent loans, which they’d essentially be able to launder through modification.

The investors also finally adopted the universal language of Washington lobbying: the fight for the little guy--in this case, homeowners. “The borrower and investor have aligned interests here,” Micah Green, head of the Mortgage Investors Coalition, recently told me. “The goal of this whole process should be to get the homeowner in a position where they not only can stay in homes, if at all possible, but where they want to stay in their home.” True, a modification might lower monthly payments, Green conceded. But he said it wouldn’t change the fact that many mortgages are underwater--that is, the borrower owes more on the mortgage than the house is worth--a scenario that leads people to walk away. (Administration officials disagree, citing extensive research showing that when modifications actually lower payments, people living in homes they own tend to stay put even if they’re underwater.)

ALAS, IT MAY BE TOO little, too late. Pressed by the big banks, the Senate defeated cram-down yesterday and is on the verge of passing safe harbor as early as Monday. (J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was spotted in the chamber on Wednesday.) “We’re trying to cram six-to-eight months of education into three-to-four week period,” bleats one beleaguered investor lobbyist.

In the end, the problem for investors was largely sociological. Banking is a heavily regulated industry; in order to succeed, a bank’s top executives must be as deft at navigating Washington as they are at lending money. But, with a few important exceptions, most hedge funds live by a meritocratic credo: You make money by having the more sophisticated computer model or arbitrage strategy. “Traditionally, investors aren’t lobbyists, they don’t have an eye toward Washington,” says the finance industry lobbyist. “They have an eye on deal-making.” That helps explain the irony that, even though Obama himself is closer to more hedge fund managers than bank executives, the banks look to have won this fight. (The administration did finally work out a compromise between investors and banks on the second-lien issue, though.)

From the public’s perspective, it’s not a bad thing that private investment firms are belatedly emerging as a separate interest group on K Street. Yes, the investor arguments about the dangers of mortgage modifications are self-serving. And, other things being equal, it’s hard to see why the average person should care whether banks or hedge funds end up shouldering a bigger share of housing-market losses.

But, given the banks’ central role in causing the financial crisis and their outsize influence in Congress, investors could serve as a needed counterweight. For example, it’s far from clear that banks won’t abuse the safe-harbor provision they’ve lobbied for; if it passes, the investors could push to prevent them from using it as a shield against liability for peddling fraudulent mortgages. Investors could also play a constructive role on other issues, such as the attempt by banks to return their bailout money quickly in order to wriggle free of pay restrictions. Investors who own the banks’ bonds aren’t likely to be keen on this, because the bailout money insulates them from potential losses. Think of the new dynamic as a kind of Iran-Iraq war come to Capitol Hill: Where there are no obvious good guys, the next best thing may be two powerful rivals beating each other to a pulp.

Noam Scheiber is a senior editor of The New Republic. This article appeared in the May 20, 2009 issue of the magazine.