The crow feather I found was not an idea.

The crow feather was a black slash on the green lawn.

It was a way of counting. One. One.

The crow feather seemed to be waiting for me.

It rested, abided, as though placed just so

for the one time I would walk to its threshold.

I believe the crow feather when it is in my hand.

I know that it is a feather in my hand,

black quill, inkless, for writing out the gospel.

By Michael Chitwood