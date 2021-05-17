Tyrants Destroyed

These early butterflies are netted from the pages of the Russian emigre periodicals that appeared in Paris and Berlin during the '20s and '30s. The stories themselves have that air of "fragile unreality" that Nabokov in Speak, Memory describes as characteristic of emigre publishing ventures--beautiful work for a transient audience published in vacuo. The stories' fragility and their accessibility to the reader disguise for a moment the fact that everything characteristic of the later work is already here, but it is here without the Nabokovian handstands of his American fiction. It is almost as if the emigre world for which they were initially published were not capable of supporting that much exuberance and arrogance. Possibly Nabokov had to be in America to turn the world on its head in Ada, but these stories make it clear that the impulse to do so was there from the beginning. One need only read backward from Ada to see that the novelist who proclaimed the supremacy of the fictional over the so called actual at age 70 was already eager to do so at 25.

The misleadingly specific topography of both Pale Fire and Ada, which belie any literal readings, have their beginnings in these stories where characters (most often emigres) step out into the streets of what they call "incidental" cities. The profound dislocation that emerges in story after story is not a symptom of the exiled person as much as it is his privileged knowledge of how things actually are. While a few of these characters vouchsafed this knowledge that the actual world makes sense only in art, the rest are left with the brittle ironies of the mirror world where everything is a parody of something else. This mirror theme so familiar to Nabokov's readers arises quite naturally; from the emigre milieu where life was too often modeled on an aristocratic culture that was itself dead. In the story "Lik" the Russian emigre actor, Lik, gets the roles of carefree and sunny Russian aristocrats--parts for which there are no longer any real-life counterparts. As an imitation of an unreality Lik's acting career is ludicrous and pathetic, but no more so, we discover, than his actual existence in the unspecified cities of Europe that are themselves the suburbs of a perpetually receding reality.

Lik is only one of several characters in these stories who seem fashionably modern in their inability to make connections with the world outside themselves. But Nabokov is no Sartre, so when he sets a character up in this way he also provides as compensation for the uneasiness of existing, the exultation of his art that is neither uneasy nor terrifying. In "Recruiting" the narrator-novelist recruits an old man he sees on a Berlin street and endows him with the loneliness of an aged Russian emigre. Thrilled at his capacity to transform the actual into the fictional and to populate his fiction and his life, the narrator's happiness is suddenly eclipsed by the voice of the author who reminds us that he has had the double bliss of fabricating this narrator as well as his elderly recruit. Whatever has been lost is recovered and perfected by art.