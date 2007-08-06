Which brings us to the heretical figure of Barry Bonds.

Bonds, as anyone who's turned on a TV set or a laptop recently knows, has just tied the record for most home runs in a career. In the baseball canon, numerology is sacred, and no numbers are more sacred than 755 (previously reached by Hank Aaron) and 714 (Babe Ruth's once unapproachable number). Bonds's pursuit of this record has been almost universally described as joyless and soulless, often by the same writer or commentator on successive days and many times by a chorus of pundits on the same day. And yet, if you've been watching his games, they've been neither: he's cheered at home and mostly booed on the road with great passion (though the San Diego crowd was decidedly mixed after witnessing number 755). And in the end, isn't that what the games are about? Joyless and soulless would more accurately describe the tens of thousands of words that have been written attacking him.

What has Bonds done? It's hard to deny that he's taken some form of illegal enhancement over the course of his last several seasons. We know he's reportedly cheated on his wife and on his taxes. We know he's moody and surly, and not easy to get along with, that he's not a great teammate. We know he believes he's the best at what he does, and he's not reluctant to say so.

Here's what we also know, if we choose to. We know that insiders say some 40-70 percent of major leaguers have used illegal enhancements over the past decade, including many pitchers, who may have benefited more than hitters. Athletes and celebrities have been known to cheat on their wives and on their taxes, as have a lot of us. Joe DiMaggio was a lousy teammate; Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth didn't get along (the Babe may have slept with his wife); Ted Williams was as ornery a character as the game has produced. Michael Jordan and Lance Armstrong are Bonds's only current peers; neither wins points for being humble or easy to get along with (never mind Armstrong's reported kinship with Bonds in the doping department). That's not to diminish the very real feats of these people, but only to point out that being a singularly driven narcissist seems transparently part of the package of becoming a great athlete.

So what makes Bonds different? It's facile to say his color, although the overwhelmingly white sports mediacracy certainly has trouble minding its temper when black athletes don't conform to the orthodoxy of humble cliché mumbling. But there's something more complex at work here. Baseball's last 15 years have been defined by a giant gap between myth and reality. Crippled by a strike in 1994 that cancelled the World Series for the first time ever and embittered fans everywhere, the game was revived by a long-ball epidemic created by men who looked like Bluto in the Popeye cartoons. The Mac and Sammy show was a media-created burlesque in which the big sullen white guy (Mark McGwire) was converted to a smiley face by his happy Latino rival (Sammy Sosa) as they both broke the season record for homers in 1998. And all of us in the church of baseball bought into it (including the writers and editors of my publication, ESPN The Magazine).