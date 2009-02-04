Intelligence Design

While some Obama boosters have called Panetta an "inspired" choice, he was in fact a backup candidate. Obama originally wanted the career agency hand John Brennan for the job. But the civil-liberties left furiously accused Brennan--on the basis of tenuous evidence--of complicity with recent CIA torture and rendition practices, leaving Obama scrambling. He landed upon Panetta, who, as a former congressman, White House chief of staff, corporate board-sitter, quotable pundit, co-founder (with his wife) of a California public policy institute, and familiar member of worthy blue-ribbon panels, sent a reassuring message of Washington wisdom and know-how. Equally important, Panetta had stated his categorical opposition to torture "under any circumstances."

Panetta will take over the CIA at a time when its frontline intelligence agency is in disarray, run roughshod by Washington politics. First came the White House pressure over Iraq's WMD and alleged links to Al Qaeda, George Tenet's infamous "slam dunk" assurance, and the demoralizing outing of Valerie Plame. Then came the exposure of manufactured evidence from such bogus sources as the alcoholic liar "Curveball." Next came scandals over torture and secret prisons, followed by calls for accountability from congressional liberals. Meanwhile, Panetta will become the agency's fourth director in six years, during which time the agency was also effectively demoted by sweeping intelligence reform that put it under the aegis of a new Director of National Intelligence (DNI), fostering bitterness within the agency. Moreover, as former CIA assistant director Mark Lowenthal notes, recent retirements plus an influx of post-September 11 volunteers means that the agency's staff "is probably less experienced now than at any other time."

In short, the CIA is in dire need of some calm and stability. And stability is a Panetta forte. In mid-1994, Panetta, then White House budget director and a former California representative, was named Clinton's chief of staff and tasked with imposing discipline on the young and inexperienced Clinton team. The West Wing had no structure, with aides wandering in and out of the Oval Office; Clinton's presidency was foundering. "The West Wing was dysfunctional and a mess, and Panetta was brought in to straighten things out," explains one staffer from the time. Panetta had no personal ties to Clinton or his inner circle, and many Clinton aides initially felt threatened. But Panetta's two-and-a-half-year tenure--a model of order and discipline--was widely seen as a success. "He came in to a hostile situation and, by and large, won over the affection and loyalty of the staff," says the aide.

In some ways, the CIA needs the same handling. Amazingly, in light of what we know about the failure to stop the September 11 plot, the intelligence community still struggles with core tasks like information-sharing between the FBI and CIA. By many accounts, the agency is also infused with resentment among career employees toward the DNI's office, to which the CIA director now reports. One senior Democratic lawmaker says a key element of Panetta's mission will be to "stop the CIA-DNI feud."

Maybe most important will be for Panetta to resume his role resisting politicized policy. This was the position he occupied as a young chief of Richard Nixon's civil rights office in 1970, which he quit rather than become a part of Nixon's racialized "Southern strategy." As a budget baron in Congress, and as Clinton's first budget director, he was known for his green-eyeshade rigor. Not only did he tell Clinton to his face that his friend Dick Morris was a menace, but, when the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke in 1997, Panetta (then out of the White House) was among the few Clintonites who dared suggest that Clinton might need to resign. "He's a no-bullshit guy," says longtime friend and former Republican senator Alan Simpson.