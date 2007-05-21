Drink and the Old Devil

Waugh’s career, in fact, offered several salutary warnings to an aspiring satirical novelist. Stay on the outside looking in: otherwise you are all too liable to end up indistinguishable from what you started by satirizing. Watch out if you become fashionable and successful: nothing is more calculated to disarm your radicalism. If the diehards cannot beat you, they will adopt you. Above all, think twice about making your living as a writer. Wasting time and energy on hack journalism to pay the bills will be the least of your problems. Even best-sellers have to cope with a farmore serious deficiency: little or no experience of what, for the majority of the human race, is the chief business of life—a nine-to-five job, with all the demands, restrictions, threats, dangers, challenges, competitiveness, and unpredictable social relationships that come with it.

The instinct, too often, is to get out of the rat race as soon as possible (most often after a brief stint as some kind of teacher) in pursuit of that singularly elusive will-o’-the-wisp known as creative freedom. But those who spend all day in hard-working solitude at home, and then want to tie one (or several) on in good company at the end of it, tend not to be on quite the same wavelength as those who get their bellyful of company during working hours and welcome a return home for domestic peace and relaxation. Inevitably, the creative loners end up writing on what they know about; and what they know about, all too often, is limited to urban sexual adventurism (all those bored Updike housewives with husbands at the office), holidays abroad, and the shenanigans of other writers. Drink has always been a regular ingredient in the mix: the roll call of famous literary lushes is long enough to validate alcoholism as an endemic hazard of the profession. Waugh and Graham Greene also threw in the extra hot spice of religion: no accident, I think, that some of the most powerful scenes in The Power and the Glory take place in the Mexican province of Tabasco.

It might have been thought that Waugh’s career would have worked as an awful warning against over-close imitation; but the facts,unfortunately, tell a different story. One of Waugh’s best incidental critics was to prove a striking example of this, and not through any lack of insight. He defined Decline and Fall, brilliantly, as pessimistic romance presented as farce. He pinpointed the way in which, later in Waugh’s career, “what had been an enlivening bitterness sank to defiance and jeering.” He pilloried Brideshead Revisited (in a piece mischievously titled “How I Lived in a Very Big House and Found God”) for numerous and appalling symptoms of radical decline, including the corruption of judgment by snobbery. “Throughout life”—this when reviewing the biography of Waugh by Christopher Sykes—“[Waugh’s] rudeness in public was famous? but without this compulsion to say the unsayable he would never have come to be the writer he was.” (Takes one to know one.) He saw Waugh’s horror at the destruction of innocence, and diagnosed his Catholicism as a self-insightful alternative to suicide (or liquor, though Waugh in fact kept himself going with liquor too). He praised Waugh’s generosity and kindness to the unfortunate, his sense of honor. When he first burst upon the London literary scene, he was hailed—to the intense alarm ofthem both—as Waugh’s successor. This, ironically, proved true in too many ways for comfort. The critic’s name, of course, was Kingsley Amis.