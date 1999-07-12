There's much more of this exquisite (and sometimes nasty) fun. Not to be missed is a list of items to be taken on a visit to see Edmund Wilson on Cape Cod and several sheets filled with "Favorite Hates." But what's so endearing about these perfectly calibrated explosions of silliness is that they are so evidently--so nakedly--a release valve for a man with a merciless, relentless faith in the literary endeavor. Nabokov's grading system may have been meant to tell the world that just about nobody wrote as well as V.N., but mostly the show is about Nabokov grading Nabokov, pushing himself to be clearer, more precise, more elegant. Nabokov wrote his later novels on index cards, and a series of cards for Transparent Things, on which, in pencil with innumerable erasures and crossings out, he developed a glitteringly perfect description of a pencil, has to rate as some sublime example of the craftsman contemplating the most basic tool of his trade.

Since mirrorings, doublings, doppelgangers, and shades are at the core of Nabokov's art, it's natural that this glorious exhibition should be shadowed by a smaller, quirkier show, called "Revised Evidence," at Glenn Horowitz Bookseller, 19 East 76th Street. Nabokov adorned his wife's copies of his books with elaborate colored pencil drawings of butterflies, and most of these are in Horowitz's exhibit and in an accompanying catalog, Vera's Butterflies. Some are, as we are told in the catalog, sly variants on real specimens, with "resplendent new markings and colors, always more luxuriant than in any of the genus's actual butterflies." Other drawings are madcap inventions, such as the Arlequinus arlequinus, right out of the commedia dell'arte, that Nabokov created for his last novel, Look at the Harlequins!

Nabokov's butterfly drawings are central to this show, but there's lots more to see. Horowitz is a man who revels in the near-absurdist heights to which bibliomania can be carried, and, in the artist Barbara Bloom, who curated "Revised Evidence," he has found just the person to turn his elegantly appointed offices into a romantically conceptual fantasy on Nabokovian themes. In "Revised Evidence," Bloom is the demi-aesthete romancing the ultimate aesthete. Spun around Horowitz's Nabokov holdings are Bloom's jokes and apercus: walls covered with black silhouetted images of Nabokov's butterfly drawings, manuscripts, and meticulously revised galleys; cases of butterflies specially arranged to echo themes in the novels; a Bloom-designed rug that reproduces the cover of the Olympia Press edition of Lolita, complete with Nabokov's red pencil notations; and little Bloomesque fictions, among them several doctored copies of the books. Bloom's earlier meditations on collecting and cataloging, seen in various gallery and museum shows, have never convinced me: there didn't seem to be all that much there. This time, however, she has a winner.

Bloom is playfully dissecting and embroidering Nabokov, activities that she is not wrong to believe are in his spirit. Everywhere you look during this centenary season, enthusiasts are pursuing byways with an energy that they surely regard as Nabokovian. Stacy Schiff's new biography of Vera (Random House) is an attempt to tease the muse out from behind the master, but she keeps receding into his biography. Coming out this fall is Nabokov's Blues: The Scientific Odyssey of a Literary Genius by Kurt Johnson and Steve Coates (Zoland), a full-scale evaluation of Nabokov's standing as a lepidopterist. Next year, Beacon Press will bring out a collection of all the butterfly writings, including notes for a projected work on the butterfly and art.