Dear Sue:

"It is my understanding that I was born in San Antonio, Texas ... ."

So begins Attorney General Alberto R. Gonzales's riveting and revelatory memoir, I DON'T RECALL.

Readers of this book will learn what it is like to come from an imperfectly recollected background to reach the highest levels of power in this most powerful of nations. The documents seem to indicate a childhood spent in Humble, Texas, commendable service in the Air Force, accomplishments in college and at Harvard Law School, and, eventually, helping to guard the nation's security and otherwise serve "at the pleasure of the president" as chief law-enforcement officer of the land.

Readers of I DON'T RECALL will be right at Attorney General Gonzales's side, occasionally observing but not participating in crucial events; they will be regularly informed after decisions are made, as controversial but necessary and commendable activities of many sorts are undertaken. Of most interest and importance, General Gonzales intends to inform readers to the best of his ability of what he does not remember, and--if that may be determined--when he did not remember it.