Foul-mouthed, nine-fingered, volatile, ruthless Democratic politician Rahm Emanuel does not immediately evoke comparisons to Aristotle, the ancient philosopher of the golden mean. Even Chicago Tribune reporter Naftali Bendavid's adoring portrait of the 2006 Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairman, The Thumpin': How Rahm Emanuel and the Democrats Learned to Be Ruthless and Ended the Republican Revolution, does not attribute to him much moral virtue other than the virtue of winning. Bendavid provides a vivid account of the campaign's inner workings and gives great credit to Emanuel's commitment and sensitivity to the importance of the task, but his narrative doesn't stray far from the conventional understanding of the campaign as a pragmatic victory, the DCCC nominating even anti-choice, gun-toting veterans and the like and flogging them to beg for money, which often comes from lobbyists, in order to compete in the mostly Republican districts.

In most of the public discussion of the 2006 campaign, any liberal virtue is attributed to the netroots, with their early opposition to the Iraq war and to the Democratic National Committee, with its plan to build a 50-state machine to convert interior provinces to littoral liberalism. Even the Thumper's defenders make mostly factual arguments on his behalf--his candidates were largely not conservative, the few liberal surprises from the netroots network were anomalies, and so on. The debate continues to play itself out, directed now to the election of 2008.

This narrative has the story exactly backwards. Not only was Emanuel's campaign a pragmatic success, it was a triumph of virtue. Not just any virtue, either, but a very old and honorable virtue with its roots in the oldest western secular moral tradition--Aristotle's Politics. The campaign of 2006, Emanuel's campaign, fulfilled the statesman's virtuous obligation to bring his society back from the dangerous brink of unrestrained extremism.

That most of the commentary missed the real story may reflect the way that Aristotle has been heavily co-opted by socially retrograde commentators like Allan Bloom (The Closing of the American Mind) and Harvey Mansfield (Manliness) to justify their jeremiads against modern American life. But this misuse should not cut off access to Aristotle's political writings, which easily yield rich insights into contemporary politics. On the subject of contending parties in The Politics, Aristotle suggests that the "many" press for egalitarian rule, with political power distributed according to numbers, while the wealthy "few" argue that their dominance of the society's wealth also entitles them to dominate the political process. Whichever group gains temporary dominance will use its power to advance its own interests and oppress the other. Sound familiar? Absent perfect virtue in the candidates for rule, Aristotle concludes, the best possible regime is a mixed regime, where all the various interests are represented. His reasons for this prescription sound quite modern, too--that people are not good judges in their own case and that extreme dominance by one faction or the other leads to strife, even to civil war.