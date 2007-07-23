But perhaps the most curious aspect of the Brothers Rodham is nottheir penchant for bad behavior but Hillary's track record ofturning a blind eye to it. Much as Bill endlessly indulged hisne'er-do-well brother, Roger, Hillary has consistently defended herintractable younger siblings, forgiving their misdeeds and allowingthem endless second chances. Her protective instinct has hardlyreformed the Brothers Rodham; if anything, it has given them morechances to act out and raises questions about how Hillary willhandle the inevitable blunders that the brothers will make over thecourse of her presidential campaign.

As the oldest of the three Rodham siblings, Hillary has always keptan eye out for her little brothers. According to Carl Bernstein'srecent Hillary biography, A Woman in Charge, as children Hugh andTony were frequently "the beneficiaries of their sister'sprotection" and depended on her "when they got into scrapes thatrequired some artful intervention." (Hillary, though, was hardlynaive about her siblings' mischievousness. When she was seventeen,Bernstein writes, she read The Catcher in the Rye, but did not likeit because Holden Caulfield reminded her of Hugh.) Still, the bondbetween the Rodham children continued into adulthood. When Hillarydecamped for Arkansas with Bill Clinton, the brothers followed,going to school and accompanying Bill as he campaigned for stateattorney general. They even tagged along with the newlyweds ontheir Mexican honeymoon.

When Clinton reached the White House, though, Hugh, who worked as alawyer, and Tony, who had stints as a P.I. and a consultant, provedto be far less convivial companions for the first couple. Troublesbegan immediately, when the brothers got in a minor fracas forattempting to secure corporate sponsorship for lavish inaugurationparties. The press soon pointed out that this scheme amounted totaking exorbitant gifts from lobbyists, and the plans werescrapped. But, not long after that, Hugh attempted to launch hisown political career, giving the Clintons a year-long headache.

In 1994, Hugh, then an assistant public defender in the Dade Countydistrict attorney's office, decided to run for the U.S. Senate. Thecampaign was quixotic at best. Hugh had never shown any interest inpublic office before-- indeed, he had never even voted until the1992 presidential elections. The awkward spectacle of Hugh givingrambling interviews to reporters caused just about everyone in theWhite House--including Hillary--to cringe. "He's a great guy to sitin a bar with and talk about the Bears; he can drive a golf ballthree hundred yards," says Michael Copperthite, who managed Hugh'scampaign until leaving midway through the election. "But should hehave been senator of the fourth-largest state in the country? No."Copperthite recalls a frenzied campaign with little to say and,frequently, no candidate around to press the flesh. "Hugh'd sleepuntil noon, one o'clock," Copperthite says. Copperthite left thecampaign--Hugh's camp contends that he was "reassigned" due todiscrepancies in his resume--and was replaced by none other thanTony Rodham. The brothers eventually prevailed on the Clintons tomake a campaign stop-- Hillary spoke on behalf of her brother atseveral events--but the Republican incumbent still crushed Hugh bya 41-point margin.

That was only the brothers' first act. After the Senate defeat, Hughreturned to his legal career, while Tony returned to his job as aregional coordinator at the DNC in Los Angeles, a post he soonabandoned. By 1997, he was making headlines again--this time fordabbling in foreign affairs. Confronted by a reporter, Tonyadmitted that associates of Paraguayan President Juan CarlosWasmosy had offered him a six-figure "payoff" to set up a meetingfor Wasmosy and President Clinton. Tony balked at the implicationthat he had (or would) take the money, insisting that he onlywanted to be helpful. A year later, Tony sent State Departmentofficials into a frenzy when he visited Cambodia to mingle with thecountry's dictatorial Prime Minister Hun Sen. Although Tony claimedhe had traveled to the Asian nation as a private citizen, theCambodian government touted the visit as a signal of PresidentClinton's approval during a tumultuous election season. (In fact,Sen had provoked nothing but disapproval from the United States forhis abysmal human rights record.) "You can imagine how this plays,"a State Department official told The New York Times at the time ofthe trip. "President's brother-in-law comes to town on the eve ofan election to offer praise for the thuggish government." Formeraides say Hillary was privately mortified, though she publicly keptmum.