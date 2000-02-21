As Earl and Merle Black note in The Vital South, Atwater based his strategy on a deep understanding of his native state. He grasped that South Carolina, profoundly traditional and dominated by his well-organized machine, would support whichever conservative the national party establishment wanted. Thus, by strategically scheduling South Carolina's primary, he could construct a "firewall" against any insurgent that independent, reform-minded Iowa and New Hampshire threw up. "Lee obviously understood the South better than anybody in this room," said Jack Kemp's campaign manager, Ed Rollins, during a postelection meeting of the top advisers to all the 1988 campaigns, "and, by moving the South Carolina primary forward, he set a strategy that was almost impossible to beat."

In 1988, George Bush's third-place finish in Iowa put Atwater's firewall strategy to the test. Using a combination of patronage and arm-twisting, he lined up nearly the entire state leadership for the vice president, parading out one endorsement after another. The national press thought the endless show of endorsements a tedious waste of time, but Atwater knew that, in a place as hierarchical as South Carolina, gaudy demonstrations of power still resonated. At the same time, Atwater repackaged Bush to appeal to Southern pieties. "I believe in Jesus Christ as my personal savior," Bush, a reserved Episcopalian, told fundamentalists in Greenville.

Atwater also argued, over and over, that the campaign must go negative. Finally, still trailing in the polls, Bush relented, branding Bob Dole--first in New Hampshire and then in South Carolina--as an out-of-touch senator who straddled on taxes. Bush won easily in South Carolina and three days later rode the momentum to a crushing Super Tuesday triumph. The Palmetto State had become what the establishment so desperately needed: a death trap for outsiders.

In the general election, Atwater took his South Carolina strategy national. "The strategic concept was developed way before we knew who the Democratic nominee was," he said later. After Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis won the nomination, Atwater's team combed his record and came up with a litany of code words--ACLU, furlough, liberal--that it repeated over and over. Atwater vowed to "strip the bark off the little bastard" and "make Willie Horton his running mate." Polls that in May had shown Bush trailing by as much as 22 points suddenly showed him streaking ahead.

After Bush won, the Atwater formula became GOP gospel. Exploiting white Southerners' resentment of Northern liberals and intrusive federal regulations, Atwater finished what Richard Nixon began: the South's wholesale shift into a Republican stronghold. Even after he died suddenly of a brain tumor in 1991, Atwater's firewall remained intact. In 1996, when Pat Buchanan's peasant army rose up and defeated Dole in New Hampshire, South Carolina quickly routed them, rescuing the establishment's teetering choice. Afterward Buchanan snapped that Dole had been "basically hauled up to the finish line and tossed over" by Atwater's legendary machine.

NOW IT IS George W. Bush's turn. He has surrounded himself with Atwater proteges and cohorts, among them campaign manager Karl Rove, former Governor Campbell, regional director Warren Tompkins, and spokesman Tucker Eskew. As if on cue, the campaign has lined up scores of endorsements throughout the state, from the lieutenant governor all the way down to the county sheriffs.

Many came willingly, but, according to Haskins, Bush's surrogates occasionally strong-armed fence-sitters. Haskins says Bush supporters asked South Carolina politicians to sign a letter asking the Texas governor to run, telling them they were not committing themselves to an endorsement. But, when some of the signers later tried to endorse McCain, Bush supporters told them they couldn't renege. (Eskew replies that "McCain's people are always looking for excuses for why the governor is more popular.") Other allies have gone further. Last Saturday members of the National Right to Life Committee flew into South Carolina and pressured a local anti-abortion group not only to endorse Bush but to run radio ads attacking McCain, according to one member who resigned in protest.

Bush is following the traditional Atwater script. After losing in New Hampshire, he moved right. He rushed to Bob Jones University, the same place his father proclaimed his faith in Christ, and was introduced as someone who "deeply loves the Lord." He repeated the word "conservative" six times in a single minute. He has repeatedly called the Confederate flag a "local" issue and last month held an oyster roast at Boone Hall, a former slave plantation near Charleston. And he has started to saturate the state with ads portraying McCain as just another liberal. "On taxes," one intones, "McCain echoes Washington Democrats."

"You can cut it anyway you want," Bush explained at a recent news conference, "[but] I'm going to take it to him." On the stump he now compares McCain to Clinton and claims that in New Hampshire "he came at me from the left." "[Bush] is running a classic 1988 Atwater campaign in 2000," says Trey Walker, the former executive director of the state Republican Party and McCain's field director.

But, for the first time in nearly two decades, Atwater's formula may no longer apply. In the post-Clinton moment, when candor is the only acceptable guile, Bush's attacks play to type. His heavy-handed assault creates just the story line McCain wants: the establishment villain versus the courageous upstart. "I feel like Luke Skywalker trying to get out of the Death Star," McCain told roaring crowds in Florence.

After Bush dispatched a surrogate to attack McCain's record on veterans' issues, a half-dozen war heroes, including several who had been in the so-called Hanoi Hilton with McCain, gathered outside Bush's Columbia headquarters in front of local-news cameras, calling for the governor to "apologize for the smear." Uncertain what to do, a woman came out and offered them coffee. But as Orson Swindle, who had shared a cell with McCain, tried to hand-deliver a letter, someone apparently locked the door. Then, as he walked away, a dozen or so boyish Bush staffers and volunteers poured out onto the street, surrounding the veterans. When Swindle demanded that Bush apologize, Eskew stepped in, confronting a man who holds 20 military awards for valor in combat, including two Purple Hearts. "I didn't interrupt you!" Eskew said. "I ask you not to interrupt me!" Later, as they watched the footage on the evening news, the McCain team celebrated. "If they want to attack us on veteran issues," one aide told me, "that's fine by us."

It's not just that McCain isn't Dukakis. The Atwater machine of 2000 isn't the Atwater machine of 1988. In 1998, for the first time in 16 years, the GOP lost the South Carolina governorship. Without its perks and power, roughly a third of the legislature and two popular congressmen broke ranks and endorsed McCain. "There was a time when many of us fought together," says longtime GOP official George Shissias of the state party Atwater helped build. "[But] now the fighting between us is constant. I'm a Bush supporter, but there's a lot of us who wouldn't even walk into Bush headquarters because we hate the people working there so much."

AND IT'S NOT just the party leadership that's changing; South Carolina voters are as well. Once a backwater, the state is now filled with foreign businesses, high-tech companies, and plush retirement communities. Bob Jones's Taylor told me that, with more outsiders coming into the state, "the old coalition" may be eroding. And the newcomers seem less sympathetic to Atwater's favorite wedge issues: according to a recent poll, for instance, 39 percent of white South Carolinians want the Confederate flag that flies above the state house to be taken down. Many of the people leading the anti-flag effort are Republicans who've decided a good business climate trumps a symbol of heritage. Moreover, as in New Hampshire, Democrats and independents can cross over and vote in South Carolina's GOP primary. At one McCain rally last week, several Democrats, including the party's county chairwoman and a former state representative, turned up unexpectedly. Polls now show McCain and Bush in a statistical tie. "Something is happening out there," says Lee Bandy, who has covered state politics for decades.

As the tensions mount, the Bush campaign has become more and more like its candidate: hierarchical, fearful of a false move, almost paranoid. When I first called Bush headquarters last week, the spokesman said there wouldn't be any public events I could attend that weekend. Won't you be doing anything I can see? I asked incredulously. We'll be doing things in the office, Eskew said, but we're not going to let you just walk in and watch, "though I know you'd like that." Later, when I got permission to watch phone banking at the Greenville office, two aides told me, "Don't quote me. Only the spokesman can be quoted." I asked for a copy of the script the volunteers were reading to strangers over the phone, but they said I needed to get it from the Columbia office. "That's just the way we operate," one of the aides explained.

By contrast, when I dropped in uninvited on McCain headquarters, staff members were almost comically nonchalant, encouraging me to wander the room with my tape recorder. "What are you, fuckin' high?" Walker said into the phone as I stood beside him. At one point a TV cameraman showed up and started panning the room, where internal documents were scattered on the desks and unshaven volunteers sipped beers. That night the volunteers--two Republicans, two Democrats, and an independent--invited me to dinner. "You can quote us," they told me, "but remember we're all just grunts."

I COULD SEE the firewall from the road: an endless stretch of redbrick houses on the edge of a man-made lake. Each house had almost the same black shutters and door. They were set on a hill, so you had to crane your neck to see the people trimming their hedges in the afternoon sun. My taxi driver, who appeared to be the only black man in the neighborhood, finally pulled up at our destination: a two-story house with a pile of signs that read bush country.

After several requests, the campaign had finally agreed to let me watch it canvass a stronghold. Several Bush volunteers were already standing outside, holding placards and signs. A few of them peeled off bush 2000 bumper stickers and put them on the backs of their children's jackets. "We're gonna prove to you this is still Bush country," one of the campaign workers told me.

After a while, we broke into small groups, and I headed down the street with a 35-year-old salesman named Ben Gause, his wife, and two of their children, who trailed behind in a wheelbarrow covered with Bush stickers. "I hope we don't look like Jehovah's Witnesses," Gause joked as we approached the first house. A man was standing in his garage, fixing a custom-built motorcycle. As Gause began to speak, the man cut him off. "You can save it," he said, staring at our paraphernalia. "I'm already a Bush man. I'd vote for Nixon before I'd vote for that fella McCain." When I asked why, he said a friend, who was a state representative, had raised several concerns about McCain. "His temperament scares the daylights out of me," he said.

Gause seemed pleased as we bounded across the street. But by the second house it was clear something was wrong. A man working on his bushes said he was undecided. "I want to see Bush pull out a little more," he said obliquely. At the next house a middle-aged man said, "I'm leaning toward McCain. I'd been 100 percent for Bush, but he's stumbling." Finally we hit two Bush houses in a row--"That's better," said Gause--but then we encountered a deluge of undecideds and McCain supporters. Growing agitated, Gause tried to edge one woman over. "I'm a little worried about McCain's temperament," Gause said. She looked at him coolly. Sometimes, she said, you need someone who will "give the establishment hell."

"I can't believe this, said Gause as he headed home. "This is totally crazy. This is Bush country."

