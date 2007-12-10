But three years after officially taking office, and with little international oversight, Saakashvili has governed in an increasingly autocratic manner. This fall, he used riot police to disperse protests by opposition activists, leaving hundreds injured. Then, as protests swelled, he declared a state of emergency that allowed him to stifle local media; opposition leaders were left with little choice but to flee. In response, the White House has pushed Saakashvili to hold new elections, but has not taken tougher measures, like threatening to cut off assistance to Georgia.



Joshua Kurlantzick is a special correspondent for The New Republic.



