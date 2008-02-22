Who will win: Daniel Day-Lewis

Who ought to win: Daniel Day-Lewis

Who deserved to be nominated but wasn’t: Philip Seymour Hoffman ( Before the Devil Knows You're Dead ), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men).

Who didn’t deserve to be nominated but was: George Clooney, Tommy Lee Jones.



Best Actress

The apparent two-way race between Julie Christie (Away from Her) and Marion Cotillard (La Vie En Rose) may have opened up into a three-way race with Ellen Page, as Juno has continued its improbable critical run. If Christie had never won an Oscar (she picked one up in 1965 for John Schlesinger’s Darling), she’d be a lock; as it is, she’s still the one to beat. Given that Cotillard is up against a film icon and the young star of arguably the year’s most likable film--both of whom, most crucially, perform in English--it’s awfully hard to see her winning. As for Page: Well, stranger things have happened. I’m thrilled that the consistently terrific Laura Linney was recognized for The Savages, and irritated that Cate Blanchett got a nod for her uneven performance in the unbearable Elizabeth: The Golden Age, but I don’t believe either has any realistic shot.

Who will win: Julie Christie. She’s a cinematic legend and, at 66, still a breathtaking beauty.

Who ought to win: Marion Cotillard, whose portrayal of Edith Piaf from her teen years to middle age was a genuine tour de force.

Who deserved to be nominated but wasn’t: Amy Adams (Enchanted).

Who didn’t deserve to be nominated but was: Cate Blanchett



Best Supporting Actor

Another near-no-brainer, with Javier Bardem standing head and shoulders above the competition for No Country for Old Men. Casey Affleck was great in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (though his was really the leading role), and Philip Seymour Hoffman was fiercely funny in Charlie Wilson's War . Tom Wilkinson was good in Michael Clayton, but he’s been better, and it doesn’t seem likely Hal Holbrook would have been nominated for Into the Wild if he weren’t, you know, Hal Holbrook. He’s probably got the best chance of knocking off Bardem on sentimental grounds, but it’s not really much chance at all.

Who will win: Javier Bardem

Who ought to win: Javier Bardem

Who deserved to be nominated but wasn’t: J.K. Simmons (Juno), Tommy Lee Jones (No Country for Old Men).

Who didn’t deserve to be nominated but was: Tom Wilkinson, Hal Holbrook.



Best Supporting Actress

From the beginning, this looked like a tough two-woman race between Cate Blanchett (I’m Not There) and Amy Ryan ( Gone Baby Gone ), and it still looks that way. Blanchett seems to have entered that charmed Glenn-Close-in-the-’80s state where she gets a near-automatic nomination just for showing up on the set. (Again: Elizabeth : The Golden Age? Really?) What’s frustrating to me is that, for all its technical proficiency, her turn as Bob Dylan is--like the Hepburn performance she won for in The Aviator--essentially a mimetic performance, an elevated impression. So much of her craft is right there on the surface, reflecting back to us what we already know about a popular celebrity, rather than uncovering something new underneath. Ryan, by contrast, builds her monstrous, negligent mother in Gone Baby Gone from the inside out; we don’t merely watch her, we feel her. As for the other nominees, it’s hard to see how Ruby Dee (whose tiny role in American Gangster somehow snagged her the SAG award) or young Saoirse Ronan (who was probably the best thing in Atonement) or Tilda Swinton (who was good, but not that good in Michael Clayton) has much of a shot.

Who will win: Cate Blanchett. I don’t know if it’s lingering guilt over giving Gwyneth Paltrow the Oscar that should have been hers a decade ago, or a Jedi mind trick, or a Hooveresque cache of blackmail, but she has the Academy’s number.

Who ought to win: Amy Ryan. If only more people watched “The Wire.”

Who deserved to be nominated but wasn’t: Jennifer Garner (Juno), Allison Janney (Juno).

Who didn’t deserve to be nominated but was: Ruby Dee, Tilda Swinton.



Best Director(s)

Juno’s Jason Reitman was an unexpected nominee here, but I think a good one: Screenwriter Diablo Cody has gotten the lion’s share of the credit, but when so many small things go right in a film, from the pace to the performances, the director merits recognition. Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton), too, did an exceptional job in his rookie directorial outing, elevating a typical genre film to something (a little bit) more. And it’s all but impossible to imagine the remarkable The Diving Bell and the Butterfly being directed by anyone other than Julian Schnabel. Still, this has the look of a two- (or, rather, three-) man race between the freres Coen (No Country for Old Men) and Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood). The Coens have the edge in numbers and, I’m guessing, in votes.

Who will win: Joel and Ethan Coen

Who ought to win: Joel and Ethan Coen. (If not for the disastrous finale of There Will Be Blood, I might go the other way on this.)

Who deserved to be nominated but wasn’t: David Fincher (Zodiac)

Who didn’t deserve to be nominated but was: A tough one: probably Gilroy or Reitman



Best Cinematography

Another strong category this year, with four entrants that would be worthy winners: Robert Elswit (There Will Be Blood), Janusz Kaminski (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly), Roger Deakins (No Country for Old Men), and Roger Deakins again (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford). (Seamus McGarvey’s work on Atonement was good, but not at the same rarefied level.) Deakins, who’s been nominated five times before without a win, might get the nod for No Country, particularly if the movie has a big night overall. But he might also split his own vote, offering There Will Be Blood another shot at a statuette.

Who will win: Roger Deakins (for No Country)

Who ought to win: Robert Elswit. Almost any other year I would go with Deakins, but the infernal universe Elswit’s camera conjures is too astonishing to ignore.

Who deserved to be nominated but wasn’t: Roger Deakins again, again (In the Valley of Elah)

Who didn’t deserve to be nominated but was: Seamus McGarvey



Best Adapted Screenplay

Mostly familiar competitors here: the Coens for No Country, P.T Anderson for There Will Be Blood, Christopher Hampton for Atonement, and Ronald Harwood for The Diving Bell and the Butterfly—plus Sarah Polley for Away from Her. It’s hard to go against the Coens for this one.

Who will win: Joel and Ethan Coen

Who ought to win: Joel and Ethan Coen

Who deserved to be nominated but wasn’t: James Vanderbilt (Zodiac), Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford).

Who didn’t deserve to be nominated but was: Christopher Hampton, Sarah Polley.



Best Original Screenplay

Even if Juno toddles home without any other hardware, colorful screenwriter Diablo Cody probably has this one sewn up. Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton), Tamara Jenkins (The Savages), Nancy Oliver (Lars and the Real Girl), and Brad Bird (Ratatouille) can console themselves that they were overrun by an unlikely, though deserving, phenomenon.

Who will win: Diablo Cody

Who ought to win: Diablo Cody

Who deserved to be nominated but wasn’t: John Carney ( Once ), Kelly Masterson (Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead).

Who didn’t deserve to be nominated but was: Nancy Oliver, Brad Bird.

