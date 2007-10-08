This afternoon's Republican debate in Dearborn, Michigan went pretty much the way the entire campaign has gone lately: A lot of hype about Fred Thompson, but ultimately a contest between Rudy Giuliani and Mitt Romney.

The debate seemed to pass Thompson by. He looked unsteady on his very first response--pausing awkwardly during a riff about the economy--and improved only marginally as the afternoon wore on. Later, Thompson mangled a question about the falling dollar, appearing uncertain as to why the development might be bad. His most cringe-inducing moment came when Maria Bartiromo talked him up as a Social Security wonk. "Senator Thompson, you seem to be one of the few that is willing to ... give specific steps to maintain the long-term solvency of Social Security. Describe some of those specific steps." Thompson filibustered for a minute or two in vague and sometimes bizarre terms--"growing the economy," "bridges and infrastructure," "let people provide for some of their own savings"--before recalling that he supported indexing Social Security benefits to inflation.

Thompson will certainly live to fight another day. He parried the most overt gotcha of the afternoon by successfully naming the prime minister of Canada. (Though afterward he looked much too relieved for having cleared what was a pretty minimal bar.) And he committed no outright gaffes. This seems to be why several conservative bloggers crowned him today's "winner." But there's a lot of territory between surviving and actually competing, and it's not yet clear Thompson can do the latter. The moment that distilled this for me came at the end of an answer about Iraq, when Thompson quipped that "the average 20-year-old serving us in Iraq knows more about what it takes for our national security than the average 20-year veteran on Capitol Hill." It was a little forced, but hardly a terrible line. Still, the way Chris Matthews said "thank you" when he'd finished seemed both incredibly patronizing and yet somehow appropriate. There's more to running for president than unfurling one-liners.

For their part, Romney and Giuliani continued the back and forth they've waged via press-release this last week. Romney accused Rudy of challenging the line-item veto "all the way to the Supreme Court" and of fighting to retain New York City's commuter tax. Rudy, in turn, insisted he was a certified tax-cutter and that Romney was the free spender of the group. As for the line-item veto, Rudy saw it, somewhat counter-intuitively, as yet another opportunity to tout his anti-Clinton credentials. "I took President Clinton to court [over the line-item veto] and I beat him," Rudy said. "And I don't think it's a bad idea to have a Republican presidential candidate who actually has beat President Clinton at something." (Would scrabble count? Rock-scissors-paper?)